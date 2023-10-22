Angus schools set to open on Monday after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus schools set to open on Monday after Storm Babet

Angus Council early learning centres will also re-open on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
Angus schools set to open after Storm Babet
Schools across Angus will reopen. Image: DC Thomson

Angus Council have announced all schools are set to open after days of disruption caused by Storm Babet.

Pupils across the region will return to class on Monday after days of disruption caused by the storm.

The council previously announced that schools across the region would close on Thursday as the red weather warning came into place.

All local authority early learning centres will also re-open on Monday.

Home-to-school transport will be in operation for pupils.

However, due to road closures and diversions services may run later than usual.

In a statement, Angus Council said: “Please take care when walking or driving to school.

“Make sure you pick a safe route and look out for any new hazards that may have happened as a result of Storm Babet.”

All Angus Council schools and early learning centres open

The council statement added: “We are aware of some families being relocated due to the flooding.

“We are working with our transport colleagues to put emergency transport in place for affected children and young people.

“We will make every effort to do this as quickly as possible.”

Storm Babet previously forced the partial closure of a Dundee high school, after Harris Academy was damaged by the adverse weather.

