Angus schools set to open on Monday after Storm Babet

Angus Council have announced all schools are set to open after days of disruption caused by Storm Babet.

The council previously announced that schools across the region would close on Thursday as the red weather warning came into place.

All local authority early learning centres will also re-open on Monday.

Home-to-school transport will be in operation for pupils.

However, due to road closures and diversions services may run later than usual.

In a statement, Angus Council said: “Please take care when walking or driving to school.

“Make sure you pick a safe route and look out for any new hazards that may have happened as a result of Storm Babet.”

All Angus Council schools and early learning centres open

The council statement added: “We are aware of some families being relocated due to the flooding.

“We are working with our transport colleagues to put emergency transport in place for affected children and young people.

“We will make every effort to do this as quickly as possible.”

Storm Babet previously forced the partial closure of a Dundee high school, after Harris Academy was damaged by the adverse weather.