Storm Babet: Angus schools to close at lunchtime on Thursday and all-day Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet: Angus schools to close at lunchtime on Thursday and all-day Friday

A red weather warning has been placed on the region during Thursday and Friday.

By Kieran Webster
Post Thumbnail

Schools in Angus will close at lunchtime on Thursday and all day on Friday due to Storm Babet.

The decision has been made after the Met Office issued a red warning for rain and an amber alert for wind covering the region.

Angus Council said it is to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

Schools and early years centres will remain open until lunchtime.

School closures in Angus as Met Office issues rare red weather warning

A spokesperson for the council said: “Schools and early years centres will close at lunchtime tomorrow (Thursday, October 19) when school transport will run.

“Schools will remain closed on Friday as we have to ensure the safety of children, young people, parents, and school staff.”

It is unknown if schools will be affected on Monday.

A statement issued by the council added: “We are advised by the Met Office and Sepa that Storm Babet will bring very challenging conditions for Angus, particularly north Angus, with river levels already high and unprecedented levels of rainfall expected.

“This is the first red rain warning since 2015, accompanied by an amber warning for wind from the east.

“Local resilience teams are already preparing to respond to the forecast and will be constantly vigilant as the reality unfolds and we are working closely with our resilience partners including 3rd and voluntary sectors.”

Storm Babet has already caused disruption throughout Tayside and Fife, with most trains cancelled on Thursday and Friday.

Perth and Kinross Council has also revealed its preparations ahead of the storm after coming under fire when severe weather hit earlier this month.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and…
red weather warning scotland
What is a red weather warning and what should Scots expect as Storm Babet…
Red weather warning across Tayside
Red 18-hour 'danger to life' rain warning issued for Tayside as locals told not…
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
Most trains cancelled for 2 days as Tayside and Fife brace for Storm Babet
The vision for Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
Transformational or £14m white elephant? Readers react as Arbroath active travel scheme prepares for…
5
The community benefits fund presentation took place at Links House. Image: Supplied
How things are looking up for Carnoustie groups after landing £112k of Links cash
Police remained at Dunnichen Avenue in Forfar on Tuesday after the death of a 37-year-old man
Man, 37, dies in Forfar as air ambulance called to house
The dilapidated former Letham Grange Hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange: Major application for expansion of former Angus jewel goes before councillors for…
The amber warning covers Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perth.
Storm Babet upgraded to amber warning for Tayside as 'exceptional' rain predicted
4
Drink boxes and cans filled the black bags dumped at the reserve. Image: Balgavies Loch Ospreys Facebook
'Feral' fly-tippers target Angus ospreys nature reserve

Conversation