Storm Babet: Angus schools to close at lunchtime on Thursday and all-day Friday

Schools in Angus will close at lunchtime on Thursday and all day on Friday due to Storm Babet.

The decision has been made after the Met Office issued a red warning for rain and an amber alert for wind covering the region.

Angus Council said it is to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

Schools and early years centres will remain open until lunchtime.

School closures in Angus as Met Office issues rare red weather warning

A spokesperson for the council said: “Schools and early years centres will close at lunchtime tomorrow (Thursday, October 19) when school transport will run.

“Schools will remain closed on Friday as we have to ensure the safety of children, young people, parents, and school staff.”

It is unknown if schools will be affected on Monday.

A statement issued by the council added: “We are advised by the Met Office and Sepa that Storm Babet will bring very challenging conditions for Angus, particularly north Angus, with river levels already high and unprecedented levels of rainfall expected.

“This is the first red rain warning since 2015, accompanied by an amber warning for wind from the east.

“Local resilience teams are already preparing to respond to the forecast and will be constantly vigilant as the reality unfolds and we are working closely with our resilience partners including 3rd and voluntary sectors.”

Storm Babet has already caused disruption throughout Tayside and Fife, with most trains cancelled on Thursday and Friday.

Perth and Kinross Council has also revealed its preparations ahead of the storm after coming under fire when severe weather hit earlier this month.