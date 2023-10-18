Medication stolen after Dundee pharmacy break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men forced entry to a Dundee pharmacy and stole a quantity of medication.

The incident was reported at around midnight on Wednesday at premises in Blackness Road.

Officers have asked for anyone who saw or heard the disturbance to come forward.

They are also urging anyone who is offered medication for sale to report it.

The two men broke into the pharmacy and stole medication before taking off on foot.

Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Sergeant Paul Hardie, of Lochee Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard any disturbance late on Tuesday evening or very early on Wednesday.

“We would also urge anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone who is offered or sees medication for sale not to accept and report this to us.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0005 of 18 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”