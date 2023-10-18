Medication stolen after Dundee pharmacy break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Medication stolen after Dundee pharmacy break-in

Police have urged anyone who is offered medication for sale to report it.

By Ellidh Aitken
Two men forced entry to a pharmacy on Blackness Road and stole medication. Image: Google Street View
Two men forced entry to a pharmacy on Blackness Road and stole medication. Image: Google Street View

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men forced entry to a Dundee pharmacy and stole a quantity of medication.

The incident was reported at around midnight on Wednesday at premises in Blackness Road.

Officers have asked for anyone who saw or heard the disturbance to come forward.

They are also urging anyone who is offered medication for sale to report it.

The two men broke into the pharmacy and stole medication before taking off on foot.

Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Sergeant Paul Hardie, of Lochee Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard any disturbance late on Tuesday evening or very early on Wednesday.

“We would also urge anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone who is offered or sees medication for sale not to accept and report this to us.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0005 of 18 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

