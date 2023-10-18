Football Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle selected for live TV slot The December clash will be broadcast on BBC Scotland. By Craig Cairns October 18 2023, 4.29pm Share Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle selected for live TV slot Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4786815/raith-rovers-v-partick-thistle-selected-for-live-tv-slot/ Copy Link Stark's Park will host Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle as it is broadcast on BBC Scotland. Image: SNS. Raith Rovers’ home match versus Partick Thistle will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland. The Scottish Championship fixture, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 9 will now take place a day earlier on the Friday night, with a 7.45pm kick-off. 🗓️ Fixture Change: Our December 9th fixture against Partick Thistle has been chosen for BBC Scotland coverage and will now be played on Friday, 8th December at 7:45pm. pic.twitter.com/7ZFqOUBDx6 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 18, 2023 It is the first time this season that Rovers have been selected for a live slot for a league match. The last meeting between the sides, also at Stark’s Park, was a 2-2 draw that marked the recent takeover at the club. Rovers currently sit second in the Championship with Thistle three points behind in third.