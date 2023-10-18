Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle selected for live TV slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle selected for live TV slot

The December clash will be broadcast on BBC Scotland.

By Craig Cairns
Stark's Park will host Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle as it is broadcast on BBC Scotland. Image: SNS.
Stark's Park will host Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle as it is broadcast on BBC Scotland. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers’ home match versus Partick Thistle will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

The Scottish Championship fixture, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 9 will now take place a day earlier on the Friday night, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It is the first time this season that Rovers have been selected for a live slot for a league match.

The last meeting between the sides, also at Stark’s Park, was a 2-2 draw that marked the recent takeover at the club.

Rovers currently sit second in the Championship with Thistle three points behind in third.

More from Football

Dundee's Josh Mulligan, Amadou Bakayoko and Owen Beck were away on international duty this week.
Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up - who noised up opposition fans and who…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov suffered defeat with Bulgaria.
St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov beaten by 30-yard wonder goal as Bulgaria suffer another…
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
'More to come' from Dundee star Fin Robertson as boss Tony Docherty sets challenge…
Fran Franczak and Cammy Ballantyne.
Steven MacLean maps out St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak season plan and acknowledges 'difficult'…
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty points the way
Ross Docherty makes pantomime prediction as Dundee United captain aims to 'send message' in…
Dundee and Dundee United faced off in the Reserve Cup at North End Park. Image: Sean Dee Photography.
Dundee take Reserve Cup bonus point after Dundee United kid pegs Dee back with…
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon.
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon signs short-term deal with Inverness Caley Thistle
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers' relentless pressing and the players at the forefront
Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides Lyall Cameron injury update as two key men miss…
Dundee football parking sign, where tickets are being issued
Dundee football parking: Streets where you are most likely to get ticket revealed as…