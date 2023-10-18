Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle selected for live TV slot

Raith Rovers’ home match versus Partick Thistle will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

The Scottish Championship fixture, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 9 will now take place a day earlier on the Friday night, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

— Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 18, 2023

It is the first time this season that Rovers have been selected for a live slot for a league match.

The last meeting between the sides, also at Stark’s Park, was a 2-2 draw that marked the recent takeover at the club.

Rovers currently sit second in the Championship with Thistle three points behind in third.