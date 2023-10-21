Storm Babet: Dundee school damaged as pupils told to stay home

Pupils at a Dundee high school have been told not to attend in-person classes after the building was damaged by Storm Babet.

Dundee City Council has confirmed that Harris Academy will not be able to accommodate all year groups on Monday.

Those in S5 and S6 have been asked to stay home, with teaching staff uploading work online.

It is not known how much damage has been caused to the building.

Dundee’s Harris Academy damaged by Storm Babet

A statement from the council said: “Storm Babet has caused some damage at Harris Academy, and as a result the school building cannot accommodate all year groups.

“All S5 and S6 young people should not come to school for classes on Monday 23rd October.

“Teaching staff have been asked to upload work to the relevant class Microsoft Team as per the timetable.

“The situation will be assessed by relevant Dundee City Council departments on Monday.

“The school is contacting those affected directly and will continue to provide updates.”