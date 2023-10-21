Storm Babet: Dundee school damaged as pupils told to stay home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Dundee school damaged as pupils told to stay home

The school will not be able to accommodate all year groups.

By Ellidh Aitken
Harris Academy has been damaged by Storm Babet. Image: G Jennings/DC Thomson
Harris Academy has been damaged by Storm Babet.

Pupils at a Dundee high school have been told not to attend in-person classes after the building was damaged by Storm Babet.

Dundee City Council has confirmed that Harris Academy will not be able to accommodate all year groups on Monday.

Those in S5 and S6 have been asked to stay home, with teaching staff uploading work online.

It is not known how much damage has been caused to the building.

Dundee’s Harris Academy damaged by Storm Babet

A statement from the council said: “Storm Babet has caused some damage at Harris Academy, and as a result the school building cannot accommodate all year groups.

“All S5 and S6 young people should not come to school for classes on Monday 23rd October.

“Teaching staff have been asked to upload work to the relevant class Microsoft Team as per the timetable.

“The situation will be assessed by relevant Dundee City Council departments on Monday.

“The school is contacting those affected directly and will continue to provide updates.”

