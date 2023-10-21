Retired Perthshire teacher wades through flood water to save 20 hedgehogs

A retired teacher says she has barely slept a wink since wading through flood water to save 20 hedgehogs at her Perthshire rescue centre.

A rescue operation took place at HogsCroft Hedgehog Rescue in Inchture as water levels began to rapidly rise on Friday during Storm Babet.

Owner Alison Middleton powered through water up to her knees to ensure the safety of her animals.

With the help of local councillor Alasdair Bailey and rescue centre volunteer Michele, she managed to get every last one to the safety of her house and garage.

Alison, 66, told The Courier: “All 20 hedgehogs are now safe and are as well as I could hope given existing illnesses and the unsettling conditions.

“Yesterday [Friday] was an extremely difficult day and I’m still exhausted.

“I’ve barely slept since.”

Hedgehog rescue centre ‘overwhelmed’ by support

The hedgehog lover made a plea for bedding on Facebook after the flooding damaged stock and equipment at the centre.

Alison added: “People are incredible.

“We’ve had so many people offering to donate bedding and buying other stuff that we would need.

“The last 24 hours have been extremely difficult but the help we’ve received since reaffirms that people are good.

“The support we’ve received has been overwhelming, I can’t thank everyone who’s helped us out enough.”

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall during Storm Babet

While Alison had made some preparations for the storm, she did not expect the situation to unfold the way it did.

The former head teacher said: “We’ve had heavy rain before but nothing like this.

“I know there was a warning I still didn’t expect any of this – it’s unprecedented.

“Looking out of the kitchen at the moment is like living on a boat.

“My heart goes out to everyone else affected by the flooding – it’s tragic what has happened.”