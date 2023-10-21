Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists summer call to leave St Mirren for Dens Park was the right one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists summer call to leave St Mirren for Dens Park was the right one

The central defender says the Dark Blues are ready 'to get back into it' after second straight postponement.

By George Cran
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Joe Shaughnessy says the early signs of his time at Dundee show he made the right choice over the summer.

The experienced defender turned down a contract extension at St Mirren to sign a two-year deal at Dens Park.

In doing so he became new manager Tony Docherty’s first signing of a major summer overhaul.

Though they sit in 10th spot after seven games, the Dark Blues have looked the part in the Premiership so far.

They are now, however, falling behind the rest of the division after their second call-off in a row as their Saturday clash at Aberdeen was called off due to Storm Babet.

A red weather warning is in place between Dundee and Perth until midnight tonight. Image: Met Office

That’s after their home game against Ross County fell foul of heavy rain a fortnight ago with that rearranged contest slated for Tuesday night.

Meaning Dundee will have had to wait 25 days between matches by the time the midweek game kicks off.

Momentum

Despite that Shaughnessy insists the prolonged wait between games won’t affect the team too much with a number of players away on international duty in the meantime.

“We feel we’ve still got momentum,” he said.

“We’ve had a few good results, a few in which we should’ve done better and picked up a few more points along the way.

Dundee FC v Hibs at the weekend
Dundee haven’t played since they faced Hibs on September 30. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We don’t want that to happen too much. We know what we need to do and, as long as we’re putting points on the board, we will be grand.

“Those things will hopefully come back around as the season goes on and it evens itself out. You always get what you deserve anyway in this league.

“But we’re in a good spot. We are training well, the squad is looking well and we are just looking to get back into it.”

Happy

Focus has already switched to Tuesday night at home to Ross County and the opportunity to move up the Premiership table.

Three points would be a major lift to the Dark Blues as they head into a busy period of fixtures.

And would reinforce Shaughnessy’s feeling that he made the right call in moving from St Mirren to Dens Park.

Joe Shaughnessy clears
Joe Shaughnessy defends against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“I’m happy with how it’s been going here, happy with the decision that I made,” he said.

“When the manager signed me in the summer, he was kind of desperate to have me which was a good feeling.

“I didn’t play enough at St Mirren last season. And I didn’t want, at 31, for it to be another year playing half or less than half the games.

“Then the year after you play a quarter. I didn’t want my career going that way.

“So I wanted to go somewhere I had a chance of playing every week. Hopefully I can keep playing well and stay in to help the team for the reason of the season.”

More from Dundee FC

Elite France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the spot against Scotland.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland will soak up Euros party in Germany — but Kylian Mbappe…
A host of games have been cancelled
Dundee and St Johnstone games OFF as Storm Babet also hits Arbroath v Raith…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty says Dundee will have to be at their 'absolute best' to turn…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
How Dundee avoid rustiness in Aberdeen clash after three weeks without a fixture
Which three Scotland goalkeepers will go to the Euro finals?
RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Gordon comeback could have big implications for Zander Clark's Scotland Euro…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan, Amadou Bakayoko and Owen Beck were away on international duty this week.
Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up - who noised up opposition fans and who…
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
'More to come' from Dundee star Fin Robertson as boss Tony Docherty sets challenge…
Dundee and Dundee United faced off in the Reserve Cup at North End Park. Image: Sean Dee Photography.
Dundee take Reserve Cup bonus point after Dundee United kid pegs Dee back with…
Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides Lyall Cameron injury update as two key men miss…
Dundee football parking sign, where tickets are being issued
Dundee football parking: Streets where you are most likely to get ticket revealed as…

Conversation