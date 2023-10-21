Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists summer call to leave St Mirren for Dens Park was the right one

Joe Shaughnessy says the early signs of his time at Dundee show he made the right choice over the summer.

The experienced defender turned down a contract extension at St Mirren to sign a two-year deal at Dens Park.

In doing so he became new manager Tony Docherty’s first signing of a major summer overhaul.

Though they sit in 10th spot after seven games, the Dark Blues have looked the part in the Premiership so far.

They are now, however, falling behind the rest of the division after their second call-off in a row as their Saturday clash at Aberdeen was called off due to Storm Babet.

That’s after their home game against Ross County fell foul of heavy rain a fortnight ago with that rearranged contest slated for Tuesday night.

Meaning Dundee will have had to wait 25 days between matches by the time the midweek game kicks off.

Momentum

Despite that Shaughnessy insists the prolonged wait between games won’t affect the team too much with a number of players away on international duty in the meantime.

“We feel we’ve still got momentum,” he said.

“We’ve had a few good results, a few in which we should’ve done better and picked up a few more points along the way.

“We don’t want that to happen too much. We know what we need to do and, as long as we’re putting points on the board, we will be grand.

“Those things will hopefully come back around as the season goes on and it evens itself out. You always get what you deserve anyway in this league.

“But we’re in a good spot. We are training well, the squad is looking well and we are just looking to get back into it.”

Happy

Focus has already switched to Tuesday night at home to Ross County and the opportunity to move up the Premiership table.

Three points would be a major lift to the Dark Blues as they head into a busy period of fixtures.

And would reinforce Shaughnessy’s feeling that he made the right call in moving from St Mirren to Dens Park.

“I’m happy with how it’s been going here, happy with the decision that I made,” he said.

“When the manager signed me in the summer, he was kind of desperate to have me which was a good feeling.

“I didn’t play enough at St Mirren last season. And I didn’t want, at 31, for it to be another year playing half or less than half the games.

“Then the year after you play a quarter. I didn’t want my career going that way.

“So I wanted to go somewhere I had a chance of playing every week. Hopefully I can keep playing well and stay in to help the team for the reason of the season.”