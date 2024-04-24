Perth pervert who wrote ‘paedophile manifesto’ faces prison for court order breach

A pervert from Perth who penned a paedophile manifesto claiming his “community” was being discriminated against has been warned he could be sent to prison for breaching a strict court order.

Darren Adams was originally caught when police raided his home and uncovered a sickening stash of child abuse images.

The 18,000 photos and videos, featuring boys as young as four, were found on his home computer alongside a written proclamation stating he and other paedophiles should be recognised as a “minority group” and their legal and human rights respected.

Adams stated he was not ashamed of being a paedophile and asked “why should I respect a law which doesn’t respect me?”

The 52-year-old, who is also known as Derek Jones, returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted breaching terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Police visited the Alyth home he shared with his mum and found he had a Blu-Ray player capable of being hooked up to the internet.

Player could access internet

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “On March 1 2022, following a conviction on indictment at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, the accused was made subject to a SOPO for a period of five years.”

She said this prohibited him from owning any device – such as a games console or smart TV – that was capable of accessing the internet, without first getting approval from his supervising officer.

“At about 3.15pm on October 15, 2022, police officers attended at the locus to conduct a routine visit,” said Ms Farmer.

“The accused’s mother allowed entry and the accused was traced within the living room.

“He advised that he spent his time watching DVDs.

“The officers went into his bedroom and observed a Blu-Ray DVD player sitting under a TV.

“It was noted it had a network option when it was switched on and a LAN ethernet port at the rear.”

She added: “Checks were carried out and it was confirmed that the accused had not notified the sex offender policing unit of this device and had not sought prior approval.”

Adams was taken to Dundee police station, where he told officers: “I should have told you. It was my mistake.”

Trouble with local youths

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said this was her client’s first breach of the order and there was no suggestion the device was actually connected to the internet.

Ms Clark said Adams had moved out of his mother’s home and into a temporary unit at St Catherine’s Square.

“These are the sort of cases that attract a certain amount of attention.

“There had been some difficulty locally with youths going to his mother’s door and so on.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

She told Adams: “You should not assume that the decision to first get a report means that I’m not going to impose a custodial sentence.”

Perth pervert’s twisted manifesto

Edinburgh Sheriff Court previously heard police swooped on Adams’ then-home in Loanhead, near Dalkeith, and found his cache of sick images and videos.

The videos ran for a total of 35 hours and 22 minutes.

Officers also found his manifesto, which stated: “I believe I was born a paedophile.

“There’s nothing anyone can do about it.”

He went on: “I’m not proud of this but I’m not ashamed either.

“I am more ashamed of the bigoted and close-minded way that society and the law treats people from my community.”

He wrote: “In the same way that people from the LGBT community have seen over the past, society and the law needs to recognise us as another minority group with the same legal and human rights as anyone else.

“At the end of the day, why should I respect a law which doesn’t respect me?”

