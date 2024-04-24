Perth pervert who wrote ‘paedophile manifesto’ faces prison for court order breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth pervert who wrote ‘paedophile manifesto’ faces prison for court order breach

Darren Adams stated he wasn't ashamed of being a paedophile and asked "why should I respect a law which doesn't respect me?"

By Jamie Buchan
Darren Adams.
Darren Adams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A pervert from Perth who penned a paedophile manifesto claiming his “community” was being discriminated against has been warned he could be sent to prison for breaching a strict court order.

Darren Adams was originally caught when police raided his home and uncovered a sickening stash of child abuse images.

The 18,000 photos and videos, featuring boys as young as four, were found on his home computer alongside a written proclamation stating he and other paedophiles should be recognised as a “minority group” and their legal and human rights respected.

Adams stated he was not ashamed of being a paedophile and asked “why should I respect a law which doesn’t respect me?”

Darren Adams masked up when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Darren Adams masked up when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 52-year-old, who is also known as Derek Jones, returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted breaching terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Police visited the Alyth home he shared with his mum and found he had a Blu-Ray player capable of being hooked up to the internet.

Player could access internet

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “On March 1 2022, following a conviction on indictment at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, the accused was made subject to a SOPO for a period of five years.”

She said this prohibited him from owning any device – such as a games console or smart TV – that was capable of accessing the internet, without first getting approval from his supervising officer.

“At about 3.15pm on October 15, 2022, police officers attended at the locus to conduct a routine visit,” said Ms Farmer.

Blu ray player
Adams was caught with an internet-accessible Blu-Ray player. Image: Shutterstock.

“The accused’s mother allowed entry and the accused was traced within the living room.

“He advised that he spent his time watching DVDs.

“The officers went into his bedroom and observed a Blu-Ray DVD player sitting under a TV.

“It was noted it had a network option when it was switched on and a LAN ethernet port at the rear.”

She added: “Checks were carried out and it was confirmed that the accused had not notified the sex offender policing unit of this device and had not sought prior approval.”

Adams was taken to Dundee police station, where he told officers: “I should have told you. It was my mistake.”

Trouble with local youths

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said this was her client’s first breach of the order and there was no suggestion the device was actually connected to the internet.

Ms Clark said Adams had moved out of his mother’s home and into a temporary unit at St Catherine’s Square.

“These are the sort of cases that attract a certain amount of attention.

“There had been some difficulty locally with youths going to his mother’s door and so on.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

She told Adams: “You should not assume that the decision to first get a report means that I’m not going to impose a custodial sentence.”

Perth pervert’s twisted manifesto

Edinburgh Sheriff Court previously heard police swooped on Adams’ then-home in Loanhead, near Dalkeith, and found his cache of sick images and videos.

The videos ran for a total of 35 hours and 22 minutes.

Officers also found his manifesto, which stated: “I believe I was born a paedophile.

“There’s nothing anyone can do about it.”

He went on: “I’m not proud of this but I’m not ashamed either.

“I am more ashamed of the bigoted and close-minded way that society and the law treats people from my community.”

He wrote: “In the same way that people from the LGBT community have seen over the past, society and the law needs to recognise us as another minority group with the same legal and human rights as anyone else.

“At the end of the day, why should I respect a law which doesn’t respect me?”

