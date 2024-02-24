‘Shrouded in secrecy’: Politicians back Courier campaign for parole reform

The Courier’s campaign to reform the parole hearing system in Scotland has been backed by two of the country’s main political parties.

And SNP Justice Secretary Angela Constance has recognised the bravery of victims for continuing to speak out.

Our campaign, A Voice for Victims, demands more transparency and communication between the parole board and victims, who feel unheard in the process.

Russell Findlay, Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson, says the current system is “shrouded in secrecy”.

The MSP, a former investigative journalist, has first-hand experience of proceedings after being the victim of an acid attack in 2015.

The perpetrator, William Burns, was sentenced to 10 years in custody in 2017.

“I applaud this bold campaign to increase transparency around the parole process and to give voice to crime victims and their families,” Mr Findlay told The Courier.

“These important proceedings have been shrouded in secrecy for far too long with any improvements being limited and glacial.

“Casting light on the parole process will help victims and the wider public better understand why decisions are taken and build trust in the Scottish justice system which has been severely damaged by a series of recent scandals.”

Victims ‘too often’ forgotten

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam Arthur believes greater transparency is crucial to restoring trust.

Mr Arthur said: “The Courier are right to highlight the victims who are too often forgotten within our justice system.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have long called for a reform of the justice system, so that there is a balance between the needs of victims and the rights of the accused.

“Measures like delivering greater transparency between parole boards and victims and their families can aid in restoring public trust in the administration of justice and ensure that people are better able to heal in the wake of tragic events.”

The family of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson say they have been ignored in his killer’s parole hearing and that a decision has already been made behind closed doors.

Tasmin Glass, convicted of culpable homicide in 2019, goes before the board on Wednesday.

Linda McDonald, who survived an attack by Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh, believes her trauma will come secondary to the killer when the parole board see him again in August.

Parole hearings in Scotland are currently heard in private.

National victims charity FAMS, who also backed The Courier’s campaign, says this leads to mistrust.

SNP Justice Secretary hails families

Responding to the aims of the campaign, Justice Secretary Angela Constance admitted there are issues and she also recognised the bravery of victims and their families.

But the Scottish Government did not respond to questions about whether or not it would consider reforms.

SNP MSP Ms Constance said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to the friends and family of victims and recognise their bravery in continuing to raise these issues.

“The parole process is a critical part of the justice system, and one which is based on a clear assessment of risk.

“Decisions on release in any given case is always a matter for the independent parole board based on the individual facts and circumstances.”

To read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign click here.