National charity backs Courier campaign on parole reform as families believe process is ‘done deal’ for killers

A national charity has backed our A Voice for Victims campaign, saying the parole hearing system lacks transparency.

By Sean O'Neil
Sisters and Co-founders of FAMS, Ann Marie Cocozza, Catherine Cocozza, and Roslyn McGilvray.
Sisters and Co-founders of FAMS, Ann Marie Cocozza, Catherine Cocozza, and Roslyn McGilvray. Image: FAMS

A leading Scottish victims’ charity has backed The Courier’s campaign for parole reform, saying families feel the process is “a done deal” for offenders.

Families and Friends Against Murder and Suicide (FAMS) has called for greater transparency within the system as victims and their relatives currently feel unheard in the process.

The charity helps bereaved families write representations for the parole board but believe the letters make little difference to the outcome.

A Voice for Victims demands.
A Voice for Victims demands.

Ann Marie Cocozza, co-founder of FAMS, said: “Many families write letters to the Parole Board which in general are never acknowledged, nor make any difference.

“They have no idea what happens to their letters – do they get taken into account, is it just a paper exercise, does the offender get to see them?

“When it comes to parole hearings there is no transparency, it’s very much a closed process.

“The families feel that being asked to write a letter is simply just ticking a box, that they have no voice and, harder to bear, is that fact that their dead loved one has no voice.”

Charity born from tragedy

Ann Marie is speaking from first-hand experience of the parole and appeals system in Scotland.

She founded the charity with her sisters Catherine Cocozza and Roslyn McGilvray.

Roslyn’s son, Paul Gerard McGilvary, was stabbed to death in Coatbridge in 2004.

His killer, Sean Toal, was sentenced to 15 years.

“He (Toal) is out now, no remorse,” said Ann Marie.

“However as a family we still live with the memory of his (her nephew’s) unprovoked traumatic death.

“The families live with the trauma every day, they will never be free of it.

“To know that the killer is about to be set free and live their life after taking the life of their loved one is difficult to deal with.”

‘Steven is the forgotten victim’

The charity backed The Courier’s campaign ahead of Tasmin Glass’ parole hearing on February 28.

Glass was convicted of killing Steven Donaldson in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison, but next week could be freed after just five.

Steven Donaldson.
Steven Donaldson.

The Donaldson family, and The Courier, believe she should remain in jail.

Ann Marie said: “I remember Steven Donaldson’s murder and can imagine the torment of his family and friends.

“Steven is the forgotten victim.”

Tasmin Glass/
Glass played a “pivotal role” in the killing.

She added: “FAMS wholeheartedly support his family and this campaign.

“Families feel that the parole hearing is already a done deal.

“The killer has been prepared for it with days out, as has Ms Glass.”

To read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign click here.

