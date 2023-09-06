Cabinet secretary inspects Arbroath flood defences Scottish Government pumped £9 million into

Transport and Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has been given a close look at the £12 million defences built to protect hundreds of Arbroath homes from floodwater.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition visited the historic hamlet of St Vigeans on Tuesday to officially open the scheme.

Covid delayed completion but the Scottish Government and Angus Council project was completed late last year.

Scheme designers AECOM Consulting Engineers and contractors Morrison Construction gave Ms McAllan a tour of the St Vigeans flood storage area.

It is one of the points created to hold back water in the catchment above Arbroath, protecting parts of the town which have suffered past flooding from the Brothoick Water.

National priority scheme

“Flooding can have devastating consequences for communities, businesses and individuals,” said Ms McAllan.

“The Scottish Government has contributed over £9 million to this particular scheme – an investment which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to do all we can to reduce flood risk across Scotland.

“Managing our exposure to floods and their impacts is a significant and growing challenge as climate change brings more severe and frequent flood events.

“However, success can only be achieved through partnership working.

“I recognise the hard work and dedication that Angus Council has invested in bringing the scheme forward and would like to congratulate the council and all the partners who have been involved in delivering it.”

Early test for defences

By the time it was operational in December 2022, the scheme had already been put to the test by heavy rains that battered Scotland’s east coast.

The Brothock runs right through the Angus town and the project was a national priority scheme.

Angus communities convener, Councillor Mark McDonald, said: “There’s no doubting this has been a mammoth project for all concerned but one which, I am certain will have huge benefits for Arbroath.

“Planning for this project was years in the making.

“Then, when it came to getting started, the scheme found itself at the sharp end of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is testament to the determination and expertise of all concerned – AECOM, Morrison Construction and our council’s infrastructure team – that, despite the obstacles and restrictions of the pandemic and its aftermath, they have built a protective shield against the elements.

“It will make a huge difference to the lives of the Arbroath community.”

£800k-plus damage bill

Council chief executive Margo Williamson added: “It removes well over 530 of our citizens and their properties from a level of flood risk that existed before this scheme was completed.

“In so doing it also prevents flood damage that averages at £840,000 each year.”

AECOM project manager James Tunnicliffe said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see a project, where we led the design from the beginning, brought to fruition and successfully meeting its purpose so soon after completion.”

Three flood storage areas were built at Brothock Meadows, St Vigeans and Hercules Den.

They use raised embankments and flow controls to retain water above the natural ground level during flood events.

This allows the water flow and volume entering the Brothock to be controlled, avoiding the risk of the burn bursting its banks.

Existing Arbroath town defences have also been enhanced, raised and reinforced and new flood walls constructed.

Project doubts

However, the scheme’s capabilities were questioned only this week in a planning appeal for a former town pub on the banks of the Brothock.

Sepa and Angus Council opposed a local businessman’s bid to convert the Smugglers Tavern into two flats.

They said the property was at risk of flooding, pointing out that a climate change allowance has almost doubled since the scheme was built.

Planning review committee councillors refused the application.

It led one councillor to question whether the scheme was fit for purpose.

Property owner Nevada Mitchell says he will appeal the case to the Scottish Government.