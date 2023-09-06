Cabinet secretary inspects Arbroath flood defences Scottish Government pumped £9 million into

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cabinet secretary inspects Arbroath flood defences Scottish Government pumped £9 million into

The Arbroath scheme is designed to protect 500 properties from a one-in-200-year flood event. and avert more than £800,000 of damage annually.

By Graham Brown
Cabinet Secretary Mairi McAllan beside the Brothock Water at St Vigeans. Image: Paul Reid
Cabinet Secretary Mairi McAllan beside the Brothock Water at St Vigeans. Image: Paul Reid

Transport and Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has been given a close look at the £12 million defences built to protect hundreds of Arbroath homes from floodwater.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition visited the historic hamlet of St Vigeans on Tuesday to officially open the scheme.

Covid delayed completion but the Scottish Government and Angus Council project was completed late last year.

Arbroath flood protection scheme.
Ms McAllan (right) with Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson and Angus communities convener Councillor Mark McDonald. Image: Paul Reid

Scheme designers AECOM Consulting Engineers and contractors Morrison Construction gave Ms McAllan a tour of the St Vigeans flood storage area.

It is one of the points created to hold back water in the catchment above Arbroath, protecting parts of the town which have suffered past flooding from the Brothoick Water.

National priority scheme

“Flooding can have devastating consequences for communities, businesses and individuals,” said Ms McAllan.

“The Scottish Government has contributed over £9 million to this particular scheme – an investment which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to do all we can to reduce flood risk across Scotland.

“Managing our exposure to floods and their impacts is a significant and growing challenge as climate change brings more severe and frequent flood events.

“However, success can only be achieved through partnership working.

“I recognise the hard work and dedication that Angus Council has invested in bringing the scheme forward and would like to congratulate the council and all the partners who have been involved in delivering it.”

Early test for defences

By the time it was operational in December 2022, the scheme had already been put to the test by heavy rains that battered Scotland’s east coast.

The Brothock runs right through the Angus town and the project was a national priority scheme.

Angus communities convener, Councillor Mark McDonald, said: “There’s no doubting this has been a mammoth project for all concerned but one which, I am certain will have huge benefits for Arbroath.

“Planning for this project was years in the making.

Arbroath flood prevention scheme.
Design team experts explain the workings of the flood protection project. Image: Paul Reid

“Then, when it came to getting started, the scheme found itself at the sharp end of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is testament to the determination and expertise of all concerned – AECOM, Morrison Construction and our council’s infrastructure team – that, despite the obstacles and restrictions of the pandemic and its aftermath, they have built a protective shield against the elements.

“It will make a huge difference to the lives of the Arbroath community.”

£800k-plus damage bill

Council chief executive Margo Williamson added: “It removes well over 530 of our citizens and their properties from a level of flood risk that existed before this scheme was completed.

“In so doing it also prevents flood damage that averages at £840,000 each year.”

AECOM project manager James Tunnicliffe said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see a project, where we led the design from the beginning, brought to fruition and successfully meeting its purpose so soon after completion.”

Three flood storage areas were built at Brothock Meadows, St Vigeans and Hercules Den.

Previous flooding at Hercules Den in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson

They use raised embankments and flow controls to retain water above the natural ground level during flood events.

This allows the water flow and volume entering the Brothock to be controlled, avoiding the risk of the burn bursting its banks.

Existing Arbroath town defences have also been enhanced, raised and reinforced and new flood walls constructed.

Project doubts

However, the scheme’s capabilities were questioned only this week in a planning appeal for a former town pub on the banks of the Brothock.

Sepa and Angus Council opposed a local businessman’s bid to convert the Smugglers Tavern into two flats.

They said the property was at risk of flooding, pointing out that a climate change allowance has almost doubled since the scheme was built.

Planning review committee councillors refused the application.

It led one councillor to question whether the scheme was fit for purpose.

Property owner Nevada Mitchell says he will appeal the case to the Scottish Government.

