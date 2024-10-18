How Storm Babet brought record-breaking rainfall to Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Storm Babet brought record-breaking rainfall to Tayside and Fife

One year on, our data team investigates how Storm Babet brought devastation to the region. Ema Sabljak
Ema Sabljak
The Coastguard Rescue Team evacuating residents in Brechin, Scotland, as Storm Babet battered the country. Shows four people wading through deep water with an inflatable boat.
The Coastguard Rescue Team evacuating residents in Brechin, Angus, as Storm Babet battered the country. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Storm Babet brought record-breaking rainfall to Tayside and Fife in October 2023.

The Met Office issued an 18-hour red warning covering Angus from 6pm on October 19 2023, as Storm Babet hit with full force.

The exceptional rainfall and severe flooding resulted in the death of at least seven people across the UK.

In terms of rain, Angus was undeniably worst hit in Scotland.

Storm Babet would bring more than 200mm of rainfall at two stations in Angus between October 18 and 21.

Two thirds of the 15 monitoring stations in Angus recorded more than 100mm during the storm.

Out of 270 stations, only 22 recorded more than 100mm of rain over the four-day period.

However, 10 of those 22 stations were in Angus.

Five were in Aberdeenshire, two in Perth and Kinross and two in the Highlands.

Additionally, Moray and East Lothian each had one station which recorded just over 100mm.

Meanwhile, the west of the country took less of the rainfall than the characteristically drier east.

How Met Office measured rainfall

In fact, the east of Scotland had its wettest October on record, based on Met Office data stretching back to 1836.

We analysed the monthly rainfall stations across Tayside and Fife so we could show how extreme the rainfall was.

Across this area, the rainfall observed in October of last year surpassed monthly totals recorded in the preceding five years – as well as the months since.

In Angus, 11 of the 15 stations soared above the five-year monthly record with Storm Babet.

Above all other stations, Waterside Perth, on the North Esk near Brechin, recorded a staggering 412.4mm in October 2023.

Dundee’s only monitoring station, Baluniefield, also saw a five-year high when Storm Babet brought severe rainfall.

A total of 8 from 13 which recorded data that month in Fife also saw a five-year peak.

Meanwhile, in Perth & Kinross, 7 of 19 stations peaked with Storm Babet. Overall, the storm saw the wettest October across 21 monitoring stations in Tayside and Fife.

For eleven stations in the area, October 2023 saw more rainfall than any month on record. That includes five in Angus and Dundee’s only monitoring station.

In Fife, the Rossie Farm station recorded 228.6mm in the month of October last year – breaking a record of 201.4mm in August 2004. But the data for the station itself extends back to 1996.

Yet for some stations the record-breaking figure would have been easier to hit. For example, Carmyllie-Hume Farm station in Angus only has data going back to 2020.

Angus hit badly by flooding

Ahead of the South Esk river bursting its banks, Angus Council evacuated hundreds of homes in Brechin.

On the Thursday morning, emergency crews used boats to search flooded homes and rescue dozens of further households.

Almost a year on, council homes in the worst hit area around River Street remained uninhabitable.

Storm Babet saw rivers reach record-breaking heights at eight monitoring stations in Scotland. Half of those were in Angus.

Each of those Angus stations fell within the Esk Group catchment.



At the time of the storm, we reported that river levels had risen so high they inundated the gauge near Brechin before reaching 3.9 metres.


Data shows that the river surpassed 4 metres at 5am on October 20, 2023 – the highest level observed on the river since records began in 1982


But the surge can be backtracked in Angus. 

The record breaking started on one of the South Esk’s main tributaries – Prosen Water at 11pm.

The river reached a height of 2.62m, surpassing records dating back to 1984.  

Next up, the Tannadice monitoring station also recorded a surge of the South Esk – reaching new heights of 4.49 metres after 3am.

The North Esk and its Angus tributary West Water reached record heights earlier in the night.  

Dalhousie Bridge, in Angus, was the first station to break its previous record.

Yet the Balmossie station, in  Dundee, was the last of the eight stations in terms of when they hit record heights.  

It peaked at 3.837 at 10.45am on October 20.

In Aberdeenshire, three stations also surpassed their all-time records. And two of those, Logie Mill and Inveriscandye, were on the river North Esk.

What caused Storm Babet?

Autumn and winter storms tend to track west to east and clear eastward into the North Sea, a Met Office spokesperson explained.

But Storm Babet travelled from south to north, allowing it to “pick up additional moisture as it crossed the Bay of Biscay”.

However, an area of high pressure across Scandinavia stopped it in its tracks.

Andrea Bishop said: “Babet was also unable to clear eastward into the North Sea due to a blocking area of high pressure across Scandinavia.

“The rain-bearing fronts therefore remained stationary across eastern Scotland for a prolonged period before moving back across England and Wales.

Why is it called Storm Babet?

The last storm season, running up until the end of August, brought 12 named storms.

The final storm – they are named in alphabetical order – was storm Lillian.

That is the furthest through the naming list the Western European naming group has got since storm naming was introduced in 2015.

Andrew continued: “Storm seasons are highly variable in the UK, with some seasons seeing a low frequency of named storms, and others more.

“One reason there were so many storms last year was the position of the jet stream through much of autumn and winter, which brought a succession of low-pressure systems towards the UK which became named storms.”

Keeping our readers ahead of the storm

The Courier data journalism team have been busy preparing for adverse weather events that impact our readers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

We aim to be able to provide you with up-to-the-minute data in detailed charts and interactive maps.

By monitoring the data we want to provide you with all the tools you need to stay informed and prepared.

If there’s anything specific you’d like us to cover or explore, let us know in the comments below  – your feedback is important in shaping our reporting.

