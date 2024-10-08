‘Forgotten’ Angus hamlet fears repeat of Storm Babet devastation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Forgotten’ Angus hamlet fears repeat of Storm Babet devastation

One in five homes in Milton of Finavon were flooded last October but worried residents say they don't know where to turn for help.

By Justin Bowie
Finavon was devastated by Storm Babet.
Families in Milton of Finavon say they were “completely forgotten” when the village was devastated by Storm Babet – and they worry it could happen again this autumn.

Residents in the small Angus settlement, between Forfar and Brechin, warn they had to “shout to be heard” and don’t know where to go for help.

Five homes in Finavon were flooded last October when the River South Esk burst its banks, representing around 20% of all properties in the area.

One couple saw their house deluged for the second year in a row on the same week they were due to move back in.

A nearby bridge on the A90, which takes passengers over the river, was shut for months due to damage sustained during the storm.

Finavon resident Andrew Anderson.

“We were completely forgotten,” said local resident Andrew Anderson

He added: “This could happen again. Everyone in the village is nervous about what autumn and winter are going to bring.”

Mr Anderson, 54, says families have been left to try and stop future floods on their own, so local residents created a flood action group.

But making any progress has been almost impossible due to a range of logistical obstacles.

One in five homes in Finavon were flooded.

For example, residents want to create a drainage ditch which would then allow them to form a low-lying bund for protection from floodwater.

That would require planning permission, as well as the support of the local landowner.

The landowner wants detailed surveys but families in the hamlet don’t know how to get that done.

‘We don’t know where to turn’

“It’s down to local communities to say what we need,” Mr Anderson said. “But we’re not experts.

“We have no idea how to get an expert opinion. We don’t know where to turn.

“It took us about six months to get any assessment of what might need to be done. Making headway is difficult.”

Mr Anderson says Angus Council is “woefully under-resourced” to help.

“They want to do the right thing, but they haven’t got the bandwidth,” he told us.

Much attention has gone to Brechin, where hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate.

He reckons there needs to be a more direct effort from the Scottish Government to help communities in need.

Finavon locals fear a repeat of Storm Babet.

“Some sort of central, coordinated response would make a lot of sense, and that’s missing,” he said.

North East Tory MSP Maurice Golden, who has been helping residents, agrees.

“We need a single body in Scotland responsible for flood defences and river basin management,” he said.

“It’s simply not good enough for this to keep happening and for ministers to do little more than shrug their shoulders.”

An SNP scheme after Storm Babet allowed affected families to claim up to £1,500 each in compensation.

Businesses could apply for grants of up to £3,000.

Angus Council also received £7 million in funding from an emergency UK Government programme.

SNP minister Gillian Martin said: “We recognise the devastating impact Storm Babet had on people and businesses in Angus.

“It is therefore quite understandable that, as we approach autumn and winter, there will be concern.

“Local authorities lead on flood defences, with the Scottish Government supporting their work financially.”

Conversation