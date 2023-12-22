A90 to fully reopen north of Forfar after Storm Babet damage – but more work planned next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A90 to fully reopen north of Forfar after Storm Babet damage – but more work planned next year

A contraflow has been in place since the October storm.

By Kieran Webster
The River South Esk flowing under the bridge.
Repair works have been ongoing since Storm Babet. Image: Amey

The A90 is to fully reopen north of Forfar this weekend after suffering damage during Storm Babet.

Amey, which maintains the road on behalf of Transport Scotland, confirmed restrictions will end on Saturday.

A section of the road has been operating under a contraflow since October following damage to the Finavon Bridge.

However, a permanent fix to the structure is still required and this will take place in 2024.

Damage to Finavon Bridge on A90 between Forfar and Brechin

The bridge, which goes over the River South Esk, endured “significant damage” following the storm.

It led to the closure of the trunk road for several days.

Dive investigations found the river bed had been washed away to a depth of three meters in some areas near the bridge supports.

Damage to the bridge's walkway due to the high river levels.
High river levels damaged the walkway. Image: Amey
Rubble near the bridge
More works are planned in 2024. Image: Amey

Tom Wallace, operating company representative, said: “I am pleased that our teams have progressed as quickly as possible to reopen both lanes northbound on the A90 at Finavon Bridge following the significant damage caused by Storm Babet.

“The damage to the A90 Finavon Bridge was severe and complex to repair.

“We would like to state our gratitude for the patience of commuters and the local community while these repairs were undertaken.

“We are now progressing with the permanent repairs beneath the structure and will keep road users and the local community up to date on the repair programme as work progresses.”

