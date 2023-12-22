A90 to fully reopen north of Forfar after Storm Babet damage – but more work planned next year

The A90 is to fully reopen north of Forfar this weekend after suffering damage during Storm Babet.

Amey, which maintains the road on behalf of Transport Scotland, confirmed restrictions will end on Saturday.

A section of the road has been operating under a contraflow since October following damage to the Finavon Bridge.

However, a permanent fix to the structure is still required and this will take place in 2024.

Damage to Finavon Bridge on A90 between Forfar and Brechin

The bridge, which goes over the River South Esk, endured “significant damage” following the storm.

It led to the closure of the trunk road for several days.

Dive investigations found the river bed had been washed away to a depth of three meters in some areas near the bridge supports.

Tom Wallace, operating company representative, said: “I am pleased that our teams have progressed as quickly as possible to reopen both lanes northbound on the A90 at Finavon Bridge following the significant damage caused by Storm Babet.

“The damage to the A90 Finavon Bridge was severe and complex to repair.

“We would like to state our gratitude for the patience of commuters and the local community while these repairs were undertaken.

“We are now progressing with the permanent repairs beneath the structure and will keep road users and the local community up to date on the repair programme as work progresses.”