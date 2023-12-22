EVE MUIRHEAD: Question of Sport had reached the end of the road but BBC SPOTY needs to be preserved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Question of Sport had reached the end of the road but BBC SPOTY needs to be preserved

The end of year review is a great showcase for women's sport.

Mary Earps (centre) poses with her trophy after winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year alongside third placed Katarina Johnson-Thompson (left) and second placed Stuart Broad during the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.
By Eve Muirhead

There doesn’t seem to be any middle ground when it comes to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

When you see the number of people who have such hate for it on social media, you have to ask ‘why?’

For a lot, it’s probably because they feel their sport doesn’t get the recognition it deserves in terms of BBC coverage throughout the year or representation on the main award shortlist.

Golf and golfers fall into that category, even though Rory McIlroy was in the top six this year.

I was a big fan of it growing up and I’ll always be a big fan.

For me, it’s a great showcase for sport in general and, increasingly, for women’s sport.

Mary Earps has made it three female winners in a row.

I understand that some people will think that Mary’s team didn’t actually win anything but the impact she has made on how her position is perceived and the fact she was voted the best goalkeeper at the World Cup is the counter-argument.

And nobody can question that she’s been a crossover figure who is inspiring thousands of young children across the country.

Whether you agree or disagree with the public choice is all part of the fun.

But it’s not the main attraction of Sports Personality of the Year in my eyes.

It’s about celebrating achievement over the last 12 months and putting it into the context of the legacy that others have left.

I used to love Question of Sport as well and it was a real buzz being asked to appear on it for the first time.

Once it went further down the comedy route, the writing was on the wall to an extent and the low ratings mean it’s hard to put up a case for it to continue.

Sports Personality of the Year is different, though.

There are plenty of other things to watch if you don’t like it.

But I hope the BBC do everything they can to preserve it for future generations.

We had a great time at the darts on Sunday.

The Ally Pally really lived up to expectations.

Before the action began I took part in a nine-dart challenge.

Let’s just say I was second (in a field of two!)

I scored about 100 with my nine darts so I don’t think there’s a career change in store for me in 2024.

Not many people can say they’ve been introduced to the oche by John McDonald and had Russ Bray call out their scores, though!

Watching the proper darts on the main stage was brilliant.

When you think about the growth of a sport over the last couple of decades, it must be the best marketed of them all.

People buy their tickets without knowing who will be competing and you don’t get that with many other top events.

It’s always a sell-out.

Clearly, darts lends itself to the audience having a great time and enjoying a few drinks in a unique atmosphere.

And there aren’t many other sports which would be a natural fit for that type of environment.

But all the rest can learn a lesson from how darts promotes itself, that’s for sure.

And it doesn’t even feel as if they’ve hit the ceiling yet.

