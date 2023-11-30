Storm Babet: SNP dig into homeless funds to give Brechin residents extra £100,000

Angus residents who were devastated by Storm Babet last month will have access to a share of £100,000 more support as the SNP dig into funds for homelessness.

The Scottish Government announced the six-figure sum for Angus Council on top of special grants for residents affected by the flooding.

Two weeks ago, we revealed families can apply for lifeline funding of up to £1,500, while business owners who had to shut will be eligible for a maximum of £3,000.

The new round of funding – intended for families who have lost everything and need to rebuild – will be available on top of the grants announced earlier this week.

It comes as SNP ministers announced council chiefs will be able to begin distributing support to families who apply from next week.

Hundreds of households in Brechin were forced to quickly evacuate when the storm started wrecking havoc across the north-east.

Days after the storm it was feared some families may not be able to return to their homes by Christmas.

Four weeks on from the initial flooding, 70 residents who were made homeless due to the intense flooding were still in temporary accommodation.

The government’s initial response to the storm came in for heavy criticism after we revealed a taskforce set up to help victims did not meet for weeks.

And a no confidence motion was lodged by opposition councillors against the Angus council leader’s handling of the crisis.

Residents from seven local authorities in total, including Perth and Kinross, told the government they may make claims for the vital flood funding.

SNP chiefs have said money for the lifeline grants will not be taken from existing funds for flood risk management.

SNP government minister Màiri McAllan said: “There is no doubt that people, businesses and communities in the worst affected areas are still suffering hugely.

“Many are worried about what the immediate future holds, and we acknowledge that for many the festive season is going to be challenging.

“I want to reassure those affected that the Scottish Government will play our part in helping people and businesses through this horrible experience which has destroyed property and belongings.”

Families whose gardens were flooded will not be able to apply for support if their house escaped unscathed from the extreme rainfall.

Residents will also not be eligible for support if the property damaged during the storm is their second home.

Councils will be ready to accept applicants from Monday and will begin distributing funding next week. Local authorities can be contacted for individual application procedures.