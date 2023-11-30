Storm Babet: SNP dig into homeless funds to give Brechin residents extra £100,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Storm Babet: SNP dig into homeless funds to give Brechin residents extra £100,000

Special grants for households and businesses who were heavily impacted by the extreme flooding in Angus will be open for applications next week.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Brechin was devastated by flooding. Image: PA.
Brechin was devastated by flooding. Image: PA.

Angus residents who were devastated by Storm Babet last month will have access to a share of £100,000 more support as the SNP dig into funds for homelessness.

The Scottish Government announced the six-figure sum for Angus Council on top of special grants for residents affected by the flooding.

Two weeks ago, we revealed families can apply for lifeline funding of up to £1,500, while business owners who had to shut will be eligible for a maximum of £3,000.

The new round of funding – intended for families who have lost everything and need to rebuild – will be available on top of the grants announced earlier this week.

It comes as SNP ministers announced council chiefs will be able to begin distributing support to families who apply from next week.

Hundreds of households in Brechin were forced to quickly evacuate when the storm started wrecking havoc across the north-east.

Storm Babet Brechin
Brechin residents will be getting extra funding. Image: PA

Days after the storm it was feared some families may not be able to return to their homes by Christmas.

Four weeks on from the initial flooding, 70 residents who were made homeless due to the intense flooding were still in temporary accommodation.

The government’s initial response to the storm came in for heavy criticism after we revealed a taskforce set up to help victims did not meet for weeks.

And a no confidence motion was lodged by opposition councillors against the Angus council leader’s handling of the crisis.

Residents from seven local authorities in total, including Perth and Kinross, told the government they may make claims for the vital flood funding.

SNP chiefs have said money for the lifeline grants will not be taken from existing funds for flood risk management.

SNP minister Mairi McAllan. Image: PA

SNP government minister Màiri McAllan said: “There is no doubt that people, businesses and communities in the worst affected areas are still suffering hugely.

“Many are worried about what the immediate future holds, and we acknowledge that for many the festive season is going to be challenging.

“I want to reassure those affected that the Scottish Government will play our part in helping people and businesses through this horrible experience which has destroyed property and belongings.”

Families whose gardens were flooded will not be able to apply for support if their house escaped unscathed from the extreme rainfall.

Residents will also not be eligible for support if the property damaged during the storm is their second home.

Councils will be ready to accept applicants from Monday and will begin distributing funding next week. Local authorities can be contacted for individual application procedures.

Conversation