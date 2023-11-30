‘Very early Singing Kettle songs’ on set list for Artie’s new Christmas shows in Fife and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Very early Singing Kettle songs’ on set list for Artie’s new Christmas shows in Fife and Angus

Scottish folk legend and children's entertainer Artie Tresize is back on the road for a fun-filled festive season.

Artie Tresize's new Christmassy Singing Kettle show is coming to Forfar and Anstruther.
By Andrew Welsh

Musical favourite The Singing Kettle is almost as much a part of a Scottish Christmas as tinsel and turkey.

Folk music duo Cilla Fisher and Artie Trezise started the popular comedy singalong show in 1982, and apart from a spell in abeyance after Cilla called time on her stint in the group in 2015, it’s been going ever since.

Nowadays known as Artie’s Singing Kettle, a one-man version of the timeless hit first came to the boil in 2018 and its Fife-raised creator is back out on the road with his new Christmas production.

Following six recent sold-out parties in the north-east, the prospects for big turnouts at upcoming gigs in Anstruther (Saturday), Forfar (Sunday) and Dunfermline (December 31) certainly look good.

Artie of the Singing Kettle entertains the kids and parents at Hill of Tarvit in 2014.

“The first two shows always involve feeling your way as to how it all fits together after all the rehearsing,” says ex-teacher Artie, 76.

“It’s exciting to go cold turkey, as it were, in front of audiences and thankfully all the predictions have worked out. I’m doing a song from a couple of the very early Singing Kettle shows, and festive classics like Jingle Bells and We Wish You A Merry Christmas, along with some of our own best-loved material.

“If it was all just Christmas from start to finish I think you’d lose the attention of the audience, so you’ve got to mix and match it and the setlist is working superbly.”

Kids ‘want to dance’ and ‘let off steam’

Artie, who also works part-time at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery, says he tries to get his young fans involved in every song. “It’s not necessarily singalong, it might be a response or doing actions,” he explains.

“If I was to start again now it would be the Singing Kettle Song and Dance Show, or the Singing and Dancing Kettle, because so many kids want to move nowadays.

“They want to dance as well as sing, so I’ve put in a couple of moments where they can just let off steam. If they’ve done that it’s easier to bring them back and settle them down again.

“Maybe it’s the old school teacher in me but they don’t get too carried away. If you make them dance they’re quite keen to take a seat again.”

Artie launched his ‘Tartan Tales’ after The Singing Kettle disbanded in 2015. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

At the height of their fame in the ’90s, Cilla and Artie were regularly touring the UK and made a string of Kettle-themed TV series.

The pair had originally emerged as a talented and acclaimed folk duo in the ’70s but, as Artie explains, it was a spur of the moment decision that led to a change of tack.

“We were touring in America a lot and knew that most of the profits were taken up through travel and accommodation so the only thing left was album sales,” he says.

Artie performing his Silly Songs show in Stornoway. Image: Supplied.

“We sold a couple of albums we had out hand over fist, and there was a kind of fashion in America for folky people to have kids’ albums so we did one of primarily Scottish songs and it did well over there.

“At the same time, it outsold everything we’d ever done here within weeks. People asked us to do shows for kids but we didn’t because we were serious folky people – but when we did a couple they went really well.

“As soon as we had a second child, travelling round wasn’t quite so easy but doing those kinds of gigs meant we could get home again afterwards.”

The Singing Kettle could have been ‘Kippers and Custard’

Artie tells me the names Hopscotch and Kippers And Custard were also considered for the musical comedy, but that they eventually went with The Singing Kettle in tribute to their home village, Kingskettle in Fife.

He says he still gets joy from seeing youngsters picking up on his famous clues inside the kettle, and as well as his Christmas gigs, he’s been busy preparing his first-ever Hogmanay-themed show, which is at Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre.

Based in recent years near Cilla’s childhood home in Glasgow’s West End, the pair still enjoy returning to Fife, where their daughter Jane lives.

“Our initial mission statement was really informal – just to share the joy of singing and to get kids and families singing together, and that’s still pretty much at the core of it all,” Artie adds.

Tickets for Artie’s upcoming shows are available via his Singing Kettle website.

