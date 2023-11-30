Dundee primed to become Scotland’s ‘buy-to-let capital’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee primed to become Scotland’s ‘buy-to-let capital’

The city has been hailed a "great opportunity" due to major projects and a strong student population.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee is primed to become Scotland's "buy-to-let capital" according to Gilson Gray. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee could become Scotland’s “buy-to-let capital” after the cost of renting in the city rose sharply in the past year.

Figures from property letting portal Citylets show the average rent in the city rose by 16.9% from the third quarter of 2022 to the corresponding period this year.

The largest increase was in one-bedroom properties, which rose 18.3% in Dundee.

Of the four cities – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee – featured in the study, the capital had the next highest rise in one-bedroom rents (16.9%).

Meanwhile a two-bedroom property in Dundee rose by 16.2%, second only to Edinburgh’s 18.4% increase.

There was also a 13% increase in the average rents being charged for three-bedroom properties in Dundee, again second to Glasgow’s 17.4% rise.

Over five years, only Glasgow has had stronger average rental growth, with 53.9%, compared to 53.6% in Dundee.

However, over the past decade both Glasgow and Edinburgh have seen higher rental increases than the city.

Rent has risen 67.2% in Dundee in the past 10 years, compared to 88.5% in Edinburgh and 95.5% in Glasgow.

Dundee ‘changing perceptions’

Dundee law firm Gilson Gray said the city was poised to become Scotland’s “buy to let capital”.

Marcus Di Rollo, lettings director at Gilson Gray, added: “Dundee is going through a major transformation.

“There are a lot of positive moves being made and they are changing perceptions of the city.

“Major infrastructure projects, a growing local economy and a large student population are making Dundee stand out as a great opportunity.

“All of this is filtering through to the property market and we can see that in this year’s rental figures.

Marcus Di Rollo, lettings director at Gilson Gray. Image: Gilson Gray

“You can invest in a portfolio of properties for the cost of one equivalent flat or house in Edinburgh. The yield can be as much as 10%.”

He said the Dundee team is now responsible for about 160 rental properties across the city.

He added: “While long-term capital growth may not be as strong as other cities, we do expect property in Dundee to be competitive.

“We have seen landlords increasingly keen to invest in the city.

“We only see that interest growing over the next few years.”

