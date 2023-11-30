Pedestrian hit by car in Dundee city centre

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Dundee city centre

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 3:45pm on Thursday.

An ambulance and a police car attended the scene on Meadowside, with officers spotted gathering evidence.

One eyewitness said: “I was walking along and then I saw a taxi with its hazard lights on.

“Someone was on the road next to the car and there was a crowd of people.

“Not long after that the ambulance arrived on the scene.”

Dundee city centre incident

Another eyewitness told us: “A male pedestrian was lying in the middle of the road.

“Paramedics arrived and he was stretchered into the back of the ambulance.

“I hope he is okay.”

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance on Reform Street in Dundee following a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

“Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.45pm on Thursday, 30 November, 2023.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 1540 hours today to attend an incident on Dundee’s Meadowside and have dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”