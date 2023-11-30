Pedestrian hit by car in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Pedestrian hit by car in Dundee city centre

Eyewitnesses report seeing the pedestrian flat-out on the road.

By Andrew Robson
Emergency Services at the scene after police and ambulance called to Dundee city centre
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Dundee city centre

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 3:45pm on Thursday.

An ambulance and a police car attended the scene on Meadowside, with officers spotted gathering evidence.

One eyewitness said: “I was walking along and then I saw a taxi with its hazard lights on.

“Someone was on the road next to the car and there was a crowd of people.

“Not long after that the ambulance arrived on the scene.”

Dundee city centre incident

Another eyewitness told us: “A male pedestrian was lying in the middle of the road.

“Paramedics arrived and he was stretchered into the back of the ambulance.

“I hope he is okay.”

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance on Reform Street in Dundee following a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

“Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.45pm on Thursday, 30 November, 2023.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 1540 hours today to attend an incident on Dundee’s Meadowside and have dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

