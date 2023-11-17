Storm Babet: More than 70 Brechin residents still homeless after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet: More than 70 Brechin residents still homeless after Storm Babet

Efforts by Angus Council to re-house those residents will begin on Monday

By Lindsey Hamilton
Storm Babet, Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet, Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

More than 70 people who were made homeless in Brechin by Storm Babet have still not been able to return home.

Efforts by Angus Council to rehouse them will begin on Monday.

Hundreds of households in Brechin were forced to evacuate four weeks ago when the unprecedented storm hit the Angus town.

Efforts to rehouse Brechin residents

Earlier this week many families who remain in temporary accommodation told The Courier they are facing an anxious wait to discover if they can return to their homes by Christmas.

Now, a fresh statement from Angus Council says they are to begin making efforts to get people into either permanent or temporary housing.

A spokesperson said: “The process of offering permanent or temporary housing to people who had to leave their homes in Brechin because of the Storm Babet floods will start on Monday.

Laura Demontis and her sons were rescued from their home in Brechin.
Residents evacuated from their Brechin home. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“In all there are 71 people who need to be re-housed by the council, predominantly council tenants, but also housing association tenants, private tenants and homeowners.

“A further 20 housing association tenants have also been re-housed by their landlord and we know that, in total, more than 400 households were impacted by the flooding, most of those severely.

“Offers of permanent, or if it is the tenant’s preference, temporary accommodation will begin from Monday.”

Hundreds of Brechin residents assisted

The spokesperson added that as part of the response to the storm Angus Council’s dedicated Housing Recovery Team has assisted 306 households by providing information, advice and practical support in relation to a wide range of issues and impacts caused by Storm Babet.

They said: “Within that effort, the Housing Recovery Team has been engaging residents to discuss their needs, preferences and options.

“This is so people can be matched to properties on a like-for-like basis – prioritising their needs in what are exceptional circumstances.”

Houses in Brechin are flooded
Flooded homes in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

Housing applications have been processed this week and anyone who needs t o make a housing application as a result of their home being flooded by Storm Babet, and who has not already done so should contact Angus Council.

The spokesperson continued: “We fully appreciate that it was not only residents in Brechin who suffered as a result of Storm Babet and that businesses and local infrastructure also experienced significant flood impacts.

“There is a range of support available for affected residents, businesses and communities.”

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Marina in Arbroath is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald
New owner sought for 'beloved' Arbroath fish and chip shop
Alastair Allan has died aged 91 in Forfar. He celebrated his 90th birthday with wife Anne in Forfar in March 2022.
'Officer and a gentleman': Retired RAF recruiter and Dundee English teacher Alastair Allan of…
Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.
Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love…
Almost £20,000 of annual Angus fees were due after the October deadline. Image: DC Thomson
Angus pubs and clubs which fail to pay annual fees face fines
Work at Montrose seafront has been ongoing since the end of last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
1,200 TONNES of rock used to shore up storm-hit Montrose seafront
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
18 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
parvovirus at Monifieth beach
Dozens of dogs contract deadly parvovirus infection in Dundee and Angus
Fiddler's Retreat is a popular holiday let in the Angus village of Monikie. Image: Supplied
Angus cul-de-sac Airbnb approved in face of neighbour revolt over 'disruptive' visitors
2
Sheriff jails man for breaking police officer's leg in Brechin and slams emergency service…
The A92 at Ethiebeaton Roundabout. Image: Google Street View
A92 at Dobbies near Monifieth reopened after flooding closure

Conversation