Storm Babet: More than 70 Brechin residents still homeless after Storm Babet

More than 70 people who were made homeless in Brechin by Storm Babet have still not been able to return home.

Efforts by Angus Council to rehouse them will begin on Monday.

Hundreds of households in Brechin were forced to evacuate four weeks ago when the unprecedented storm hit the Angus town.

Efforts to rehouse Brechin residents

Earlier this week many families who remain in temporary accommodation told The Courier they are facing an anxious wait to discover if they can return to their homes by Christmas.

Now, a fresh statement from Angus Council says they are to begin making efforts to get people into either permanent or temporary housing.

A spokesperson said: “The process of offering permanent or temporary housing to people who had to leave their homes in Brechin because of the Storm Babet floods will start on Monday.

“In all there are 71 people who need to be re-housed by the council, predominantly council tenants, but also housing association tenants, private tenants and homeowners.

“A further 20 housing association tenants have also been re-housed by their landlord and we know that, in total, more than 400 households were impacted by the flooding, most of those severely.

“Offers of permanent, or if it is the tenant’s preference, temporary accommodation will begin from Monday.”

Hundreds of Brechin residents assisted

The spokesperson added that as part of the response to the storm Angus Council’s dedicated Housing Recovery Team has assisted 306 households by providing information, advice and practical support in relation to a wide range of issues and impacts caused by Storm Babet.

They said: “Within that effort, the Housing Recovery Team has been engaging residents to discuss their needs, preferences and options.

“This is so people can be matched to properties on a like-for-like basis – prioritising their needs in what are exceptional circumstances.”

Housing applications have been processed this week and anyone who needs t o make a housing application as a result of their home being flooded by Storm Babet, and who has not already done so should contact Angus Council.

The spokesperson continued: “We fully appreciate that it was not only residents in Brechin who suffered as a result of Storm Babet and that businesses and local infrastructure also experienced significant flood impacts.

“There is a range of support available for affected residents, businesses and communities.”