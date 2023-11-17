Body found in search for missing 77-year-old Perthshire woman

A body has been found in the search for a Perthshire woman who was thought to have left her home on foot.

Pauline Alston, 77, was last seen at her home in Pitcairngreen about 5pm on Sunday November 12.

Officers have now confirmed that a woman’s body was found in the area on Friday afternoon.

Family of missing woman informed

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Mrs Alston have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “At around 4.45pm on Friday November 17, the body of a woman was found in the Pitcairngreen area of Perth.

“Formal identification has still to take place, but the family of Pauline Alston (77) has been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries.”

Husband’s appeal for wife of 49 years

Earlier this week Pauline’s husband Alistair told The Courier of his concern after his wife of 49 years’ disappearance.

Alistair, 82, said: “We just don’t know where she went – nobody has seen anything.

“It is a total mystery.

“We are fearful that somehow she got into the river because it has steep banking.”

“It is quite a big farm steading and her eyesight isn’t good,” Alistair said.

“Could she have gone outside somewhere and got stuck? We just don’t know.”