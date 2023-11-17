Body found in search for missing 77-year-old Perthshire woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Body found in search for missing 77-year-old Perthshire woman

Pauline Alston was last seen on at around 5pm on Sunday evening.

By Ben MacDonald
Pauline Alston
The body of a woman has been found in the search for missing Perthshire woman, Pauline Alston. Image: Police Scotland

A body has been found in the search for a Perthshire woman who was thought to have left her home on foot.

Pauline Alston, 77, was last seen at her home in Pitcairngreen about 5pm on Sunday November 12.

Officers have now confirmed that a woman’s body was found in the area on Friday afternoon.

Family of missing woman informed

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Mrs Alston have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “At around 4.45pm on Friday November 17, the body of a woman was found in the Pitcairngreen area of Perth.

“Formal identification has still to take place, but the family of Pauline Alston (77) has been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries.”

Husband’s appeal for wife of 49 years

Earlier this week Pauline’s husband Alistair told The Courier of his concern after his wife of 49 years’ disappearance.

Alistair, 82, said: “We just don’t know where she went – nobody has seen anything.

“It is a total mystery.

“We are fearful that somehow she got into the river because it has steep banking.”

Alistair Alston, right, is concerned after the disappearance of his wife Pauline, left.
Alistair and Pauline Alston. Image: Gavin McPherson

“It is quite a big farm steading and her eyesight isn’t good,” Alistair said.

“Could she have gone outside somewhere and got stuck? We just don’t know.”

