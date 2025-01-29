Dunfermline pub’s apology to customers as it seeks fourth chef in four months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline pub’s apology to customers as it seeks fourth chef in four months

Bosses at The Yeoman have been forced to close their kitchen.

By Neil Henderson
The Yeoman pub in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Bosses at a Dunfermline pub have apologised over its lack of food service as the venue seeks its fourth chef in four months.

The Yeoman on Townhill Road started serving food in October for the first time in nearly four years.

However, management at the pub have now closed its kitchen while they seek new staff – admitting it has been a “tough journey” and that “consistency has been a challenge”.

They say they are working to get the sit-in and takeaway services back on track.

The Yeoman pub ‘truly sorry’ to customers over food service problems

A post on the pub’s Facebook page said: “We want to sincerely apologise to our customers as over the last week, service issues have arisen, issues that we simply won’t stand for, we are truly sorry to whom this has impacted.

“Since reopening our kitchen after it being closed for almost four years, it’s been a tough journey.

“We’ve had three different chefs since reopening in October, and consistency has been a challenge.

“We’re actively looking for a reliable and hard-working chef who can come in, assess the kitchen, and help us understand what’s needed to make it work seamlessly.

“Our service is a mix of sit-in and takeaway, as we’re currently on Dunfermline Eats and Just Eat.”

Dunfermline pub in talks with chefs

The statement says talks are ongoing with a few chefs with bosses “working to potentially bring in a temporary chef to serve a smaller menu”.

The post added: “Until we find the right candidate our kitchen will be temporarily closed.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

“We’re committed to improving your experience with us.”

The Courier has taken a look at five of the best fish and chip shops in Dunfermline and west Fife.

