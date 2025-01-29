Dunfermline pub’s apology to customers as it seeks fourth chef in four months

Bosses at a Dunfermline pub have apologised over its lack of food service as the venue seeks its fourth chef in four months.

The Yeoman on Townhill Road started serving food in October for the first time in nearly four years.

However, management at the pub have now closed its kitchen while they seek new staff – admitting it has been a “tough journey” and that “consistency has been a challenge”.

They say they are working to get the sit-in and takeaway services back on track.

The Yeoman pub ‘truly sorry’ to customers over food service problems

A post on the pub’s Facebook page said: “We want to sincerely apologise to our customers as over the last week, service issues have arisen, issues that we simply won’t stand for, we are truly sorry to whom this has impacted.

“Since reopening our kitchen after it being closed for almost four years, it’s been a tough journey.

“We’ve had three different chefs since reopening in October, and consistency has been a challenge.

“We’re actively looking for a reliable and hard-working chef who can come in, assess the kitchen, and help us understand what’s needed to make it work seamlessly.

“Our service is a mix of sit-in and takeaway, as we’re currently on Dunfermline Eats and Just Eat.”

Dunfermline pub in talks with chefs

The statement says talks are ongoing with a few chefs with bosses “working to potentially bring in a temporary chef to serve a smaller menu”.

The post added: “Until we find the right candidate our kitchen will be temporarily closed.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

“We’re committed to improving your experience with us.”

