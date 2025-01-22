5 of the best fish and chip shops in Dunfermline and West Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best fish and chip shops in Dunfermline and West Fife

We all have our favourite fish and chip shop and here I round up some of the most popular with locals in Dunfermline.

Where is your favourite fish and chips?
By Rachel Mcconachie

Few meals evoke as much nostalgia and local pride as chippy tea. Or is it a chippie? Or even a chipper?

Anyway, whether it’s the crunch of golden batter, the warmth of freshly salted chips, or the comforting smell, the humble fish supper holds a special place in our hearts.

In Dunfermline and across West Fife, the chip shop culture runs deep. Families debate the best batter, locals trade tips on the crispiest chips and the best value for money.

Everyone has their favourite haunt, a place they swear by, steeped in years of loyalty and love.

Here I list 5 of the best in Dunfermline and West Fife, with one extra added on that deserves special mention.

Jim Jack’s in Dunfermline is a very popular choice of chippie.

Jim Jack’s Fish & Chips

Right in the heart of Dunfermline city centre, Jim Jack’s Fish & Chips has earned its place as a beloved local institution.

Whether you’re popping by for a quick takeaway or settling into the cosy sit-in restaurant, this Chalmers Street hotspot delivers a classic chippie experience that keeps customers coming back for more.

Everything is cooked fresh to order and regulars rave about the thick, flaky fillets of fish encased in batter that’s perfectly crisp. The gluten-free options available every Tuesday and Sunday are another big hit.

With great value for money and friendly, welcoming staff, it’s no wonder Jim Jack’s has become an overwhelming favourite in the area. Open from Tuesday to Sunday.

Address: 19 Chalmers Street, Dunfermline KY12 8AT 

Gennaro’s is a favourite for many.

Gennaro’s Fish Bar

Just off Townhill Road, this takeaway and delivery spot has made its mark with locals thanks to its wide-ranging menu and hearty portions.

From traditional chippie classics to pizzas, burgers, and calzones, there’s something for everyone. While it’s a favourite with many in the area, some customers have noted that delivered food doesn’t always arrive piping hot – a common challenge for takeaways.

For the best experience, picking up your order fresh is a smart move. Once you do, you’ll enjoy generous portions and all the familiar flavours done right. Open Tuesday to Sunday.

Address: 4 Robertson Rd, Dunfermline KY12 0AS 

Maurizio’s in Inverkeithing is a much-loved takeaway.

Maurizio’s Inverkeithing

Open seven days a week, this popular Inverkeithing takeaway has locals coming back time and again for its unbeatable range of delicious options.

Whether you’re craving crispy fish and chips, flame-grilled burgers, or freshly made pizzas, the Maurizio’s menu offers something for everyone.

The secret batter recipe is a standout feature, delivering a unique flavour that sets this chippy apart. Customers rave about the generous portions and the consistently mouth-watering quality of their meals.

With an easy order-and-collect system, it’s no wonder this spot is a firm favourite for a tasty meal on any day of the week.

Address: 62 High Street, Inverkeithing KY11 1NN

Sauro’s in Dunfermline is the ‘plaice’ to be for many.

Sauro’s Chippy

Located in the heart of Abbeyview, Sauro’s Chippy is a local favourite with a reputation for great value and delicious food.

Offering all the classic chippie dishes and more, it’s a go-to spot for families and foodies alike.

Their special offer munch boxes are a big hit, perfect for feeding a crowd without breaking the bank.

With delivery available through Just Eat and a convenient collection option, Sauro’s makes it easy to enjoy a top-notch meal whenever the craving strikes.

Address: 34 Duncan Crescent, Dunfermline KY11 4BT 

Salt N Vinegar offers a range of takeaway options.

Salt N Vinegar

Also based in Abbeyview, Salt N Vinegar is a popular Dunfermline takeaway known for its versatile menu and standout fish and chips.

Alongside the chippie classics, you’ll find a tempting selection of pizzas, calzones, and burgers, making it a hit with a wide range of tastes.

Customer favourites include the Calzone Deal 2 and the tasty chilli sauce, which have earned rave reviews.

Busy evenings are a testament to its popularity, with locals flocking in for both traditional and inventive takeaway options.

Address: 13 Allan Cres, Dunfermline KY11 4HE

Armando’s may be temporarily closed but is a very popular chippie choice.

Armando’s

This much-loved fish bar deserves a mention as it is a longstanding favourite with locals and has been on the go for 40 years. It has closed temporarily while the owner recovers from a hip operation. Once it’s back up and running, there will be queues around the block again I’m sure.

Address: 73 Main Street Halbeath, Dunfermline KY11 8EE

