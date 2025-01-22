Fife Girl, 15, charged after man ‘attacked’ at Glenrothes Bus Station The teenager was arrested at the scene. By Neil Henderson January 22 2025, 10:47am January 22 2025, 10:47am Share Girl, 15, charged after man ‘attacked’ at Glenrothes Bus Station Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5166656/glenrothes-bus-station-assault/ Copy Link The incident happened at Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson A 15-year-old girl has been charged after a man was allegedly attacked at Glenrothes Bus Station. Police descended on the bus terminus on Church Street in the town shortly before 6pm. It followed reports of a 20-year-old man being assaulted at the station. A 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene and charged in connection with the incident. Police arrest teen girl over Glenrothes Bus Station ‘attack’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.55pm on Tuesday, we received a report of the assault of a 20-year-old man in Glenrothes Town Centre. “He did not require hospital treatment. “A 15-year-old female youth has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority. “Enquiries are ongoing.”