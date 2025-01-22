Girl, 15, charged after man ‘attacked’ at Glenrothes Bus Station

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after a man was allegedly attacked at Glenrothes Bus Station.

Police descended on the bus terminus on Church Street in the town shortly before 6pm.

It followed reports of a 20-year-old man being assaulted at the station.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.55pm on Tuesday, we received a report of the assault of a 20-year-old man in Glenrothes Town Centre.

“He did not require hospital treatment.

“A 15-year-old female youth has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”