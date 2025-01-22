Angus aquapark roles up for grabs including £30k top job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus aquapark roles up for grabs including £30k top job

Plans for the £135,000 outdoor attraction at Monikie Country Park were recently revealed by council leisure trust Angus Alive.

By Graham Brown
The Monikie aquaprk is due to open in May. Image: Watersports World
The Monikie aquaprk is due to open in May. Image: Watersports World

The search has begun for staff to run a new £135,000 open-air aquapark at an Angus beauty spot.

Angus Alive revealed the attraction at Monikie Country Park is due to open in May.

The giant inflatable will be the first of its kind in Angus.

It is to be located on the country park’s north reservoir.

How the new Monikie aquapark will look. Image: Angus Alive

The project will create nine new jobs.

Applications are now being invited for the mix of full-time and seasonal posts.

Those include a supervisor role paying between £27,273 and £29,333 per annum.

The leisure trust wants to attract someone who will deliver “exceptional customer service in an exciting outdoor environment”.

Angus Alive is also aiming to recruit two full-time aquapark attendants at £25,270 to £25,478 a year.

There are also six seasonal attendant posts to be filled. Those offer £17,500 for a 25-hour working week.

Applications for the roles close on Sunday February 2. The posts are being advertised at myjobscotland.gov.uk

The Monikie aquapark is being installed by Watersports World. It has developed around 100 facilities across the UK.

Angus Alive says it hopes to recoup the cost of establishing the family attraction within two years.

Children from Monikie and Newbigging primary schools have been asked to choose a name for the aquapark.

They will also be among the first to try it out when it opens.

