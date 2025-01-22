Angus aquapark roles up for grabs including £30k top job

The search has begun for staff to run a new £135,000 open-air aquapark at an Angus beauty spot.

Angus Alive revealed the attraction at Monikie Country Park is due to open in May.

The giant inflatable will be the first of its kind in Angus.

It is to be located on the country park’s north reservoir.

The project will create nine new jobs.

Applications are now being invited for the mix of full-time and seasonal posts.

Those include a supervisor role paying between £27,273 and £29,333 per annum.

The leisure trust wants to attract someone who will deliver “exceptional customer service in an exciting outdoor environment”.

Angus Alive is also aiming to recruit two full-time aquapark attendants at £25,270 to £25,478 a year.

There are also six seasonal attendant posts to be filled. Those offer £17,500 for a 25-hour working week.

Applications for the roles close on Sunday February 2. The posts are being advertised at myjobscotland.gov.uk

The Monikie aquapark is being installed by Watersports World. It has developed around 100 facilities across the UK.

Angus Alive says it hopes to recoup the cost of establishing the family attraction within two years.

Children from Monikie and Newbigging primary schools have been asked to choose a name for the aquapark.

They will also be among the first to try it out when it opens.