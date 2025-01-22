VIDEO: Houses destroyed in Dundee fire being demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Houses destroyed in Dundee fire being demolished

Work is under way to clear the site of the Kirkton blaze.

By Andrew Robson

Two Dundee houses that were destroyed in a fire are being demolished.

Six fire crews worked through the night to tackle the blaze on Beauly Avenue, Kirkton in June 2024.

Residents of the street were evacuated and everyone escaped the fire unharmed.

The roof of one home collapsed and there was significant damage to the neighbouring property.

Contractors have now flattened one of the houses and the other is in the process of being knocked down.

A demolition excavator lifted rubble from the site into a skip on Wednesday morning.

It is understood the work is expected to last for another two weeks.

According to the building warrant, the demolition is costing £180,000.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A building warrant application has been submitted for demolition of the two houses at 39 and 41 Beauly Avenue as public safety is of the highest priority for the council.

One of the homes has already been flattened. I
One of the homes has already been flattened. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
An excavator is removing rubble from the homes.
An excavator is removing rubble from the homes. Image: Andrew Robson/Google Street View
Firefighters at the scene in June.
Firefighters at the scene in June. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The properties in Kirkton were significantly damaged in the blaze.
The properties were significantly damaged in the blaze. Image: Alan Richardson

“Now that the insurance loss adjuster has gathered all of the required information, we are in a position to proceed with demolition and consultation on replacement which will best serve the social housing need in the Kirkton area.”

Meanwhile, new images have revealed the inside of the fire-damaged Lyrics nightclub in Dundee.

It comes as plans have been lodged to transform that site into student housing.

