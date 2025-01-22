VIDEO: Houses destroyed in Dundee fire being demolished

Two Dundee houses that were destroyed in a fire are being demolished.

Six fire crews worked through the night to tackle the blaze on Beauly Avenue, Kirkton in June 2024.

Residents of the street were evacuated and everyone escaped the fire unharmed.

The roof of one home collapsed and there was significant damage to the neighbouring property.

Contractors have now flattened one of the houses and the other is in the process of being knocked down.

A demolition excavator lifted rubble from the site into a skip on Wednesday morning.

It is understood the work is expected to last for another two weeks.

According to the building warrant, the demolition is costing £180,000.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A building warrant application has been submitted for demolition of the two houses at 39 and 41 Beauly Avenue as public safety is of the highest priority for the council.

“Now that the insurance loss adjuster has gathered all of the required information, we are in a position to proceed with demolition and consultation on replacement which will best serve the social housing need in the Kirkton area.”

