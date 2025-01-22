Amber wind alert for Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Storm Eowyn also set to bring snow

Disruption is expected across Tayside, Fife, and Stirling after weather warnings were issued for snow and wind.

Storm Eowyn is due to arrive at the end of the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for snow on Friday, from 3am until noon.

Snow is expected to cause disruption before turning into rain later in the day.

A more severe amber weather alert for gusty winds is also in place for much of Friday.

This covers Dundee, Perth, Stirling and parts of Angus, Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Travel ‘likely to be affected’ by weather warning

The Met Office warning says: “Snow for a time on Friday morning may cause some disruption, before easing and/or turning to rain.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Between 2-5cm of snow may accumulate in places above 100m and 5-10cm may gather above 300m.

‘Widespread disruption’ expected in Dundee, Perth and Stirling

The amber warning for wind is in place from Friday at 6am until 9pm.

The Met Office warning says: “Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday.

“Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

It adds: “Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

“Some roads and bridges will close.

“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

The updated warnings follow yesterday’s prediction that 70mph winds may batter Tayside, Fife, and Stirling due to Storm Eowyn.