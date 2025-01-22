Amber wind alert for Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Storm Eowyn also set to bring snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Amber wind alert for Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Storm Eowyn also set to bring snow

Storm Eowyn is predicted to bring disruptive wind and snow to the local area.

By Lucy Scarlett
Glenshee Ski Centre in snow.
Glenshee Ski Centre could receive snow on Friday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Disruption is expected across Tayside, Fife, and Stirling after weather warnings were issued for snow and wind.

Storm Eowyn is due to arrive at the end of the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for snow on Friday, from 3am until noon.

Snow is expected to cause disruption before turning into rain later in the day.

A more severe amber weather alert for gusty winds is also in place for much of Friday.

This covers Dundee, Perth, Stirling and parts of Angus, Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Travel ‘likely to be affected’ by weather warning

The Met Office warning says: “Snow for a time on Friday morning may cause some disruption, before easing and/or turning to rain.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Between 2-5cm of snow may accumulate in places above 100m and 5-10cm may gather above 300m.

‘Widespread disruption’ expected in Dundee, Perth and Stirling

The amber warning for wind is in place from Friday at 6am until 9pm.

The Met Office warning says: “Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday.

“Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

The warning area. Image: Met Office

It adds: “Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

“Some roads and bridges will close.

“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

The updated warnings follow yesterday’s prediction that 70mph winds may batter Tayside, Fife, and Stirling due to Storm Eowyn.

More from News

Officers clocked the driver at 91mph.
Dunfermline driver accused of hitting 91mph in 40 zone
Demolition of the Kirkton homes after house fire
VIDEO: Houses destroyed in Dundee fire being demolished
The Monikie aquaprk is due to open in May. Image: Watersports World
Angus aquapark roles up for grabs including £30k top job
Glenrothes bus station.
Girl, 15, charged after man 'attacked' at Glenrothes Bus Station
The crash on Blackness Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Casualties taken to hospital after crash on busy Dundee road
HMP Perth.
Fatal accident inquiry to examine Covid-19 deaths of prisoners at HMP Perth
Police forensic officers at the scene in Glenrothes.
Fife 'body in the warehouse' murder trial to feature in new BBC documentary
Land Rover crash
Banned driver caused three-car crash chaos in Dundee police chase
Douglas Whyte
Fife man lost half litre of blood after stabbing over game of chess
Moments after the tragedy on Arbroath Road which saw Danny Leech killed.
EXCLUSIVE: Danny Leech investigators speak to driver of lorry which killed Dundee schoolboy

Conversation