Dunfermline driver accused of hitting 91mph in 40 zone

A driver is accused of hitting 91mph in a 40 zone in the Dunfermline area.

Police stopped the vehicle on an unspecified road earlier this week.

A post on X revealed the driver was also alleged to have been driving without insurance.

It is further claimed the motorist failed a roadside drug test.

Driver reported over Dunfermline speeding claims

Police say the vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested to obtain a blood sample.

The post added that the person would be reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The Courier has made repeated requests for more information from Police Scotland, including the date and location of the incident, but the force has failed to respond.