Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sam Dalby: Wrexham boss refuses to rule out recalling striker from Dundee United

Dalby has scored 10 goals for United this season.

By Sean Hamilton
Sam Dalby, pictured, has been a revelation in tangerine
Sam Dalby, pictured, has been a revelation in tangerine. Image: SNS

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has sparked concern over Sam Dalby after refusing to rule out recalling the striker from Dundee United.

Dalby has been United’s star man so far this season, bagging 10 goals as the Tangerines have surged up to third place in the Premiership.

His loan agreement runs until the end of the campaign, but the Hollywood-bankrolled Welsh side have a recall option this month.

They are currently scouring the market for a new striker to boost Parkinson’s attacking options for the run-in.

But if they fail to land a suitable front man, Wrexham’s manager may yet turn to Dalby.

Dundee United attacker Sam Dalby salutes his adoring fans.
Sam Dalby salutes his adoring United fans. Image: Shutterstock

Asked about United’s top scorer, he said: “We haven’t fully decided on that yet

“Sam had a game on Monday night (vs Dundee) and we wanted to get that game out of the way.”

United boss Jim Goodwin has expressed a desire to secure Dalby, who is out of contract with Wrexham in the summer, on a permanent deal.

The striker has declared himself open to the prospect and his preference for the remainder of this season is to be playing regular games.

His goal-scoring exploits in Tangerines mean he is all-but guaranteed starts at Tannadice.

If Wrexham decide to recall him, he will find himself battling for minutes with five other strikers, including in-form ex-United man Steven Fletcher, who has notched five goals in his last seven games.

Conversation