Dundee scaffolder stabbed victim repeatedly in torso in street fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee scaffolder stabbed victim repeatedly in torso in street fight

Marcus Stephen faces sentencing at the high court after admitting assault.

By Dave Finlay
Clepington Road/ Caird Avenue stabbing
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson/ Ben MacDonald

A Dundee scaffolder was caught on camera as he stabbed his victim repeatedly after his car was damaged.

Marcus Stephen maintained the man he wounded had the knife and he managed to take it from him before using it.

Stephen, 23, admitted assaulting Jamie Fraser to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life on September 26 in 2023 at Caird Avenue, Dundee.

Stephen, of Auchinblae Place, seized him by his clothing, repeatedly struck him on the body with the weapon and kicked him during the attack.

Stabbed repeatedly

Advocate depute Lindsey Dalziel told the High Court in Edinburgh Mr Fraser and his friends parked on Clepington Road, near Caird Avenue and some of them went into a shop, while he remained outside.

Stephen was in a VW Golf and his vehicle was approached by Mr Fraser and his friends.

One of the car windows was kicked and smashed.

Clepington Road stabbing
Police at the scene of the stabbing. Image: Supplied

The prosecutor said Stephen got out and later told police Mr Fraser had a knife with him but he managed to take it.

He then repeatedly stabbed Mr Fraser on the torso, causing bleeding in his chest wall cavity and a collapsed lung, as well as other wounds.

Mr Fraser and friends got into a car but Stephen approached and smashed a window of the vehicle as it drove off.

Mr Fraser was treated at Ninewells Hospital but later discharged himself.

Sentencing deferred

The judge, Lady Hood, who was shown footage of the assault on Wednesday adjourned sentencing for the preparation of a background report.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin asked for bail for Stephen to be continued, saying a close relative of his client has serious health problems.

Lady Hood agreed to continue bail until February 19 at the High Court in Kilmarnock.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Killer David Barnes.
David Barnes: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer
HMP Perth.
Fatal accident inquiry to examine Covid-19 deaths of prisoners at HMP Perth
Land Rover crash
Banned driver caused three-car crash chaos in Dundee police chase
Douglas Whyte
Fife man lost half litre of blood after stabbing over game of chess
Andrew Thomas at Perth Sheriff Court
Peeping tom pervert used vase spy cam to record Perthshire woman, 65, in bedroom
Paul Sherriffs
Dundee student texted victim 'was I any good?' after sex attacks
Peter Batten
Sinister Fife sex offender turned up at MSP's office with burning paint tray
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Lorry driver banned and ambulance worker saved
Alan Radcliffe
Rapist broke court order with secret sleepovers at Kinross girlfriend's home
James Maris
Perthshire teen building 3D printed rifle in bedroom avoids prison