Dundee scaffolder stabbed victim repeatedly in torso in street fight

A Dundee scaffolder was caught on camera as he stabbed his victim repeatedly after his car was damaged.

Marcus Stephen maintained the man he wounded had the knife and he managed to take it from him before using it.

Stephen, 23, admitted assaulting Jamie Fraser to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life on September 26 in 2023 at Caird Avenue, Dundee.

Stephen, of Auchinblae Place, seized him by his clothing, repeatedly struck him on the body with the weapon and kicked him during the attack.

Stabbed repeatedly

Advocate depute Lindsey Dalziel told the High Court in Edinburgh Mr Fraser and his friends parked on Clepington Road, near Caird Avenue and some of them went into a shop, while he remained outside.

Stephen was in a VW Golf and his vehicle was approached by Mr Fraser and his friends.

One of the car windows was kicked and smashed.

The prosecutor said Stephen got out and later told police Mr Fraser had a knife with him but he managed to take it.

He then repeatedly stabbed Mr Fraser on the torso, causing bleeding in his chest wall cavity and a collapsed lung, as well as other wounds.

Mr Fraser and friends got into a car but Stephen approached and smashed a window of the vehicle as it drove off.

Mr Fraser was treated at Ninewells Hospital but later discharged himself.

Sentencing deferred

The judge, Lady Hood, who was shown footage of the assault on Wednesday adjourned sentencing for the preparation of a background report.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin asked for bail for Stephen to be continued, saying a close relative of his client has serious health problems.

Lady Hood agreed to continue bail until February 19 at the High Court in Kilmarnock.

