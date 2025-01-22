Dundee exit for Julien Vetro as French winger recalled by Burnley

However, he’s been unable to nail down a regular place in the Dark Blues team despite some bright moments.
The Frenchman made six substitute appearances for the Dee, the longest being a 25-minute spell off the bench at Rangers.
His last outing came once again against the Gers, doing well in the final stages of the 1-1 draw on January 9.
In November, Vetro collapsed ahead of a win over Kilmarnock and was taken to hospital for tests. He would return to the stadium to re-join his team-mates at the final whistle and there have been no ill-effects since.
Vetro now re-joins Burnley’s U/21 side for the rest of the season.
