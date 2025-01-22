Dundee exit for Julien Vetro as French winger recalled by Burnley

Dundee’s squad is a little lighter after attacker Julien Vetro was recalled by Burnley.

The 20-year-old arrived at Dens Park at the end of August after agreeing a four-year deal with the Clarets.

He’d been a free agent after the financial troubles suffered by his previous club Bordeaux.

Vetro made the loan switch to Dundee on the same day as joining Burnley, joining up for the season as part of the strategic alliance between the clubs.

However, he’s been unable to nail down a regular place in the Dark Blues team despite some bright moments.

The Frenchman made six substitute appearances for the Dee, the longest being a 25-minute spell off the bench at Rangers.

His last outing came once again against the Gers, doing well in the final stages of the 1-1 draw on January 9.

In November, Vetro collapsed ahead of a win over Kilmarnock and was taken to hospital for tests. He would return to the stadium to re-join his team-mates at the final whistle and there have been no ill-effects since.

Vetro now re-joins Burnley’s U/21 side for the rest of the season.