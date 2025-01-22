Multiple inmates and staff at Perth Prison lodge sex assault complaints

Multiple inmates and staff at Perth Prison lodged sexual assault complaints last year.

The Courier can reveal that 602 complaints were filed by HMP Perth prisoners between January and October 2024,

Information obtained in a Freedom of Information (FoI) request stated that three inmates and three members of staff complained about sexual assault/violence during the 10 months.

Scottish Prison Service says all allegations of criminality are referred to Police Scotland.

The majority of the criticisms submitted at the Edinburgh Road prison involved day-to-day issues.

A total of 13 complaints lodged were about bullying incidents.

The category receiving the highest number of grievances was against employees, with 99 allegations submitted.

It was noted that no members of staff were investigated for inappropriate relationships with prisoners.

Perth Prison complaint categories

Here is a list of complaints made by inmates from January to October last year.

Bullying – 13

Canteen – 23

Complaint process – 12

Confidential access – 2

Food – 16

Gymnasium – 5

Home detention curfew – 6

Home leave – 1

Laundry – 2

Mandatory drug testing – 2

Medical – 48

Orderly room – 25

Physical environment – 34

Prisoners’ personal cash – 4

Prison regime – 72

Prisoner clothing – 7

Prisoner programmes – 3

Prisoners’ correspondence – 10

Privileges – 5

Progression – 25

Property – 71

Protection – 3

Punishment – 3

Risk management – 14

Race issues – 2

Recreation – 1

Religion – 5

Removal from association – 2

Special escorted-leave – 1

Staff – 99

Sundry purchases – 14

Telephones – 6

Transfer – 13

Visits – 28

Wages – 9

Work – 16

In response, a spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: “We do not tolerate bullying or violence, including sexual violence, and our staff work hard to support anyone affected by such behaviours.

“All complaints are properly investigated, and allegations of criminality are reported to Police Scotland.”

In 2023, one complaint was made about bullying at Perth Prison and one concerning sexual assault.