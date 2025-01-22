Multiple inmates and staff at Perth Prison lodge sex assault complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multiple inmates and staff at Perth Prison lodge sex assault complaints

The number and nature of complaints lodged at HMP Perth in 2024 have been revealed.

By Lucy Scarlett
Perth Prison
Multiple inmates and staff at Perth Prison lodged sexual assault complaints last year.

The Courier can reveal that 602 complaints were filed by HMP Perth prisoners between January and October 2024,

Information obtained in a Freedom of Information (FoI) request stated that three inmates and three members of staff complained about sexual assault/violence during the 10 months.

Scottish Prison Service says all allegations of criminality are referred to Police Scotland.

The majority of the criticisms submitted at the Edinburgh Road prison involved day-to-day issues.

A total of 13 complaints lodged were about bullying incidents.

The category receiving the highest number of grievances was against employees, with 99 allegations submitted.

It was noted that no members of staff were investigated for inappropriate relationships with prisoners.

Perth Prison complaint categories

Here is a list of complaints made by inmates from January to October last year.

  • Bullying – 13
  • Canteen – 23
  • Complaint process – 12
  • Confidential access – 2
  • Food – 16
  • Gymnasium – 5
  • Home detention curfew – 6
  • Home leave – 1
  • Laundry – 2
  • Mandatory drug testing – 2
  • Medical – 48
  • Orderly room – 25
  • Physical environment – 34
  • Prisoners’ personal cash – 4
  • Prison regime – 72
  • Prisoner clothing – 7
  • Prisoner programmes – 3
  • Prisoners’ correspondence – 10
  • Privileges – 5
  • Progression – 25
  • Property – 71
  • Protection – 3
  • Punishment – 3
  • Risk management – 14
  • Race issues – 2
  • Recreation – 1
  • Religion – 5
  • Removal from association – 2
  • Special escorted-leave – 1
  • Staff – 99
  • Sundry purchases – 14
  • Telephones – 6
  • Transfer – 13
  • Visits – 28
  • Wages – 9
  • Work – 16

In response, a spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: “We do not tolerate bullying or violence, including sexual violence, and our staff work hard to support anyone affected by such behaviours.

“All complaints are properly investigated, and allegations of criminality are reported to Police Scotland.”

In 2023, one complaint was made about bullying at Perth Prison and one concerning sexual assault.

