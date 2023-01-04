Bullying and sexual assault among 800 complaints made by Perth prisoners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bullying and sexual assault complaints were among hundreds of grievances filed by prisoners at HMP Perth in 2022.

Data obtained by The Courier shows bosses fielded a total of 803 complaints from inmates at the Category A prison.

Among the most serious were nine “victimisations” complaints, one about bullying, and one concerning sexual assault.

Staff also dealt with five complaints regarding the protection of prisoners.

The majority of allegations lodged at HMP Perth covered issues relating to day-to-day prison life.

A total of 132 concerned staff, the most of any category, while 91 focused on prisoner’s property.

Other grievances included grumbles about visits, the physical environment and the in-house shop where prisoners can order basics like stamps and toiletries.

Some 32 complaints were lodged about prison work and wages, while another 18 concerned Covid-19 restrictions.

Asked about the complaints of bullying and sexual assault, a spokesman for the prison service said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we do not tolerate bullying of any kind, and have strategies in place to stop it, and to support those affected.

“Any allegation of criminality in our establishments, including sexual assault, is referred to police.”

The Edinburgh Road facility houses male prisoners on remand as well as those serving short and long-term sentences of four years or more.

It also houses a small number of prisoners serving a life sentence.

Built with a capacity of over 630, the Scottish Prison Service – which manages HMP Perth – says it holds an average of 678 inmates each day.