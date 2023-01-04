Bullying and sexual assault among 800 complaints made by Perth prisoners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bullying and sexual assault among 800 complaints made by Perth prisoners

By Alasdair Clark
January 4 2023, 5.36am Updated: January 4 2023, 10.12am
HMP Perth
HMP Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Bullying and sexual assault complaints were among hundreds of grievances filed by prisoners at HMP Perth in 2022.

Data obtained by The Courier shows bosses fielded a total of 803 complaints from inmates at the Category A prison.

Among the most serious were nine “victimisations” complaints, one about bullying, and one concerning sexual assault.

Staff also dealt with five complaints regarding the protection of prisoners.

The majority of allegations lodged at HMP Perth covered issues relating to day-to-day prison life.

A total of 132 concerned staff, the most of any category, while 91 focused on prisoner’s property.

Other grievances included grumbles about visits, the physical environment and the in-house shop where prisoners can order basics like stamps and toiletries.

Some 32 complaints were lodged about prison work and wages, while another 18 concerned Covid-19 restrictions.

Asked about the complaints of bullying and sexual assault, a spokesman for the prison service said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we do not tolerate bullying of any kind, and have strategies in place to stop it, and to support those affected.

“Any allegation of criminality in our establishments, including sexual assault, is referred to police.”

HMP Perth on Edinburgh Road.
HMP Perth on Edinburgh Road. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The Edinburgh Road facility houses male prisoners on remand as well as those serving short and long-term sentences of four years or more.

It also houses a small number of prisoners serving a life sentence.

Built with a capacity of over 630, the Scottish Prison Service – which manages HMP Perth – says it holds an average of 678 inmates each day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

John Swinney outside the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Swinney 'concerned' over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock
Flames at the New County Hotel in Perth.
Perth hotel fire investigation: What happens next?
Manju Prasanna Perth Hotel Fire
Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter
Steven Dalton and Laura Raimondi, owners of La Sicilyana in Scone, inside the flooded bistro.
Perthshire bistro La Sicilyana faces months of closure after flooding wipes out festive bookings
a police officer and firefighter outside the New County Hotel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise
Briony McDonald and husky at Loch Leven
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire

Most Read

1
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
2
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
3
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity
4
John Swinney outside the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire
5
Manju Prasanna Perth Hotel Fire
Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter
6
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock
9
Scott McLaren has been traced safe and well.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well
10
The Associates: Alan Rankine (right) with Billy Mackenzie
Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie

More from The Courier

Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday's Championship clash on TV
Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil
Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27
Large crowd of striking teachers at Perth High School
COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Tom Lomas is a judge at the 2023 Dairy Expo Picture shows; Tom Lomas. Unknown. Supplied by Dairy Expo Date; 03/01/2023
UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges
Michael McKenna helped Arbroath claim a stunning win in Dundee. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the…
St Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone players not affected by fans' Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James…
Whyte was jailed for his behaviour at Ninewells emergency department. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for man who attacked nurse and police officer in Ninewells
School buses from Madras College at Craigtoun Country Park.
Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented