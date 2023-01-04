Persimmon Homes reveals start date for Fife farmhouse restoration after four-year wait By Claire Warrender January 4 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 4 2023, 10.23am 0 Councillor Jonny Tepp, front, with Wormit residents David Cowley and Wendy Irons. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Fife When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire 7 Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27 Prison for man who attacked nurse and police officer in Ninewells Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day… Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well David Cook of Strathmiglo: Wife pays tribute to 'my anchor, my everything' Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you Most Read 1 Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty 2 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium 3 Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity 4 John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire 5 Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter 6 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock 9 Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well 10 Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie More from The Courier Man, 40, dies in Dundee flat Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday's Championship clash on TV COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old… Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of… GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the… St Johnstone players not affected by fans' Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James… Arnotts in Dundee: When iconic city centre store closed for the final time Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 3 Editor's Picks Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? Police insist free bus passes ‘not cause’ of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire Prison for man who attacked nurse and police officer in Ninewells Arnotts in Dundee: When iconic city centre store closed for the final time Bullying and sexual assault among 800 complaints made by Perth prisoners MARTEL MAXWELL: Pickled December was fun but I’m ready for Dry January Irish fan’s parcel finds Carnoustie bagpiper 330 miles away despite not having proper address KEVIN PRINGLE: Rishi Sunak’s government should be working to end strikes Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 3 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 4 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 5 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 6 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 7 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 8 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 9 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 10 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023