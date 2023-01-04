Dundee property firm looking to make ‘giant strides’ in Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee property firm looking to make ‘giant strides’ in Tayside

By Gavin Harper
January 4 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 4 2023, 10.39am
Gareth Cordiner, north division managing partner,at Hardies and Dundee partner Douglas Smith
Gareth Cordiner, north division managing partner,at Hardies and Dundee partner Douglas Smith. Image: Hardies.

A Dundee property firm hopes a “substantial” investment in its city offices can help establish the business as the market leader in Tayside.

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants is currently renovating its offices in the city.

Once the offices on Albert Square are ready, bosses plan to have staff from Hardies and its sister company Shepherds working under the same roof.

They will be joined by workers from the recently-acquired John Duguid Partnership.

Hardies investment in Dundee offices

Gareth Cordiner, the firm’s north division managing partner, believes this will make a real difference.

He said: “It’s hugely important especially after Covid. We do have a flexible working policy but we’ve found people want to be back in the office and back together.

“The amount of information you share from hearing it across the room, it makes a big difference.

“From a mental health point of view it’s brilliant. You see relationships building again, so there’s huge benefits.”

Douglas Smith, who was appointed Dundee partner recently, added: “We’ll have our one-stop-shop under one roof and that’s really exciting.

“It needs to be a more modern way, with collective thinking.”

Hardies acquired the John Duguid Partnership in November. Image: Hardies.

Mr Smith also outlined his ambition for Hardies to become the go-to business for anyone’s surveying requirements in Dundee.

“It’s a pretty exciting time for Hardies in Dundee,” he said.

“We’ve got a fairly big team that are looking to make giant strides in the Tayside area moving forward.

“We’re trying to build the Hardies brand.

“In Dundee, we’re trying to make it a one-stop shop surveying service across all disciplines – building surveying, quantity surveying, you name it, we’re doing it.

“We’re going to target sectors we want to work in.”

Tayside offices crucial for Hardies

Mr Cordiner said its presence in Tayside and Fife – the firm also has offices in Dunfermline, St Andrews and Perth – are key to the business.

He added: “Dundee and Perth work closely together as the Tayside region.

“Historically in Dundee quantity surveying-wise, we’re historically very strong and very well known.

Gareth Cordiner, Hardies north division managing partner.
Gareth Cordiner, Hardies north division managing partner. Image: Hardies.

“Joining up with the John Duguid Partnership we’re keen that we become the strongest quantity surveying team in Tayside.

“I don’t think we’re far off that at the moment.”

Mr Smith said the firm’s progress would be based on “considered and selective movement”.

