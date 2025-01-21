‘Danger to life’ warning as Storm Eowyn to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with 70mph winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Danger to life’ warning as Storm Eowyn to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with 70mph winds

The warnings last all day on Friday and until 3pm on Saturday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Strong winds are due to hit on Friday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Winds of more than 70mph are set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Storm Eowyn batters the region.

Yellow warnings have been issued for the area on Friday and Saturday with locals told there could be a “danger to life”.

The warnings last all day on Friday and until 3pm on Saturday.

Gusts of more than 70mph are expected in many areas – with the potential for widespread disruption.

The Met Office says while there is “some uncertainty” over the track of Eowyn, the storm will bring “peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills, and perhaps up to 80mph in exposed parts of western Scotland”.

Storm Eowyn could bring power cuts and ‘danger to life’ in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Locals are being warned there could be some damage to buildings while power cuts are likely to occur and mobile phone service could be affected by Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office says road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be impacted, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Loganair has already confirmed anyone due to use Dundee Airport on Friday or Saturday can reschedule their flights without any charge.

Loganair is allowing passengers to reschedule flights to and from Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The forecaster also says “injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

Meanwhile, there is also likely to be some rain on Friday with highs of 7°C in the likes of Dundee – but temperatures will feel much closer to freezing in the wind.

Conversation