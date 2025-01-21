‘Danger to life’ warning as Storm Eowyn to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with 70mph winds

Winds of more than 70mph are set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Storm Eowyn batters the region.

Yellow warnings have been issued for the area on Friday and Saturday with locals told there could be a “danger to life”.

The warnings last all day on Friday and until 3pm on Saturday.

Gusts of more than 70mph are expected in many areas – with the potential for widespread disruption.

The Met Office says while there is “some uncertainty” over the track of Eowyn, the storm will bring “peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills, and perhaps up to 80mph in exposed parts of western Scotland”.

Locals are being warned there could be some damage to buildings while power cuts are likely to occur and mobile phone service could be affected by Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office says road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be impacted, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Loganair has already confirmed anyone due to use Dundee Airport on Friday or Saturday can reschedule their flights without any charge.

The forecaster also says “injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

Meanwhile, there is also likely to be some rain on Friday with highs of 7°C in the likes of Dundee – but temperatures will feel much closer to freezing in the wind.