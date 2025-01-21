Leeds United defender Kris Moore starts St Johnstone trial

Leeds United defender, Kris Moore, has arrived at St Johnstone for a trial.

The 21-year-old centre-half, who can also play at right-back, will train with Saints over the next few days, Simo Valakari confirmed.

And if the Perth boss is impressed, a loan deal could be agree with the Elland Road club.

This time last year, Moore flew out to Dubai to be part of Hibs’ winter training camp.

Then manager, Nick Montgomery, was impressed with Moore but decided in the end that he had enough cover already at Easter Road.

The versatile defender has captained the Leeds under-23 side and played Football League Trophy games, as well as featuring in pre-season friendlies.

He will be out of contract in the summer.

“We have a young centre back Kris Moore training with us this week so we can have a look at him,” said Valakari.

“He has come recommended for us so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

“He has played for Leeds United’s U23 team so we will watch him in training then see what we think.”

Valakari is in the process of rebuilding the Saints squad.

Andy Fisher, Victor Griffith and Sam Curtis have all made their debuts, with Roman Eremenko and Jonathan Svedberg identified as future recruits.