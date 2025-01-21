Leeds United defender Kris Moore starts St Johnstone trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Leeds United defender Kris Moore starts St Johnstone trial

The 21-year-old will be out of contract at Elland Road in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone trialist Kris Moore in action for Leeds United's under-23 team.
Leeds defender Kris Moore is on trial with St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Leeds United defender, Kris Moore, has arrived at St Johnstone for a trial.

The 21-year-old centre-half, who can also play at right-back, will train with Saints over the next few days, Simo Valakari confirmed.

And if the Perth boss is impressed, a loan deal could be agree with the Elland Road club.

This time last year, Moore flew out to Dubai to be part of Hibs’ winter training camp.

Then manager, Nick Montgomery, was impressed with Moore but decided in the end that he had enough cover already at Easter Road.

Leeds United defender Kris Moore makes a pass.
Kris Moore. Image: Shutterstock.

The versatile defender has captained the Leeds under-23 side and played Football League Trophy games, as well as featuring in pre-season friendlies.

He will be out of contract in the summer.

“We have a young centre back Kris Moore training with us this week so we can have a look at him,” said Valakari.

“He has come recommended for us so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

“He has played for Leeds United’s U23 team so we will watch him in training then see what we think.”

Valakari is in the process of rebuilding the Saints squad.

Andy Fisher, Victor Griffith and Sam Curtis have all made their debuts, with Roman Eremenko and Jonathan Svedberg identified as future recruits.

Conversation