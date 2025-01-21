Several residents complain to Angus Council about noise from Forfar factory

Forfar residents have made a series of complaints about the levels of noise coming from a textile factory.

Angus Council has confirmed it has received a “number of complaints” about noise coming from the Don & Low premises on Glamis Road.

Residents have shared their concerns on social media in recent days.

Don & Low employs more than 400 people and is a market leader in technical and geotextiles, nonwovens and artificial grass.

The firm has had a presence in the town for more than 100 years.

Don & Low ‘aware’ of Forfar noise complaints

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Angus Council has received a number of complaints about noise nuisance in this area of Forfar and is in continued contact with the business premises concerned with the aim of finding a prompt and satisfactory resolution to this issue.”

Don & Low says it is aware of the complaints and is “co-operating fully” with Angus Council.

Complaints about noise from business activities can be made online.