Several residents complain to Angus Council about noise from Forfar factory

Forfar residents have made a series of complaints about the levels of noise coming from a textile factory.
Angus Council has confirmed it has received a “number of complaints” about noise coming from the Don & Low premises on Glamis Road.
Residents have shared their concerns on social media in recent days.
Don & Low employs more than 400 people and is a market leader in technical and geotextiles, nonwovens and artificial grass.
The firm has had a presence in the town for more than 100 years.
Don & Low ‘aware’ of Forfar noise complaints
A spokesman for the local authority said: “Angus Council has received a number of complaints about noise nuisance in this area of Forfar and is in continued contact with the business premises concerned with the aim of finding a prompt and satisfactory resolution to this issue.”
Don & Low says it is aware of the complaints and is “co-operating fully” with Angus Council.
Conversation