Glenrothes Poundstretcher move into former trampoline park blocked for second time

Poundstretcher’s bid to move into an empty former trampoline park in Glenrothes has been rejected for a second time.

Fife Council turned down the store’s application for the former XTreme Park site, stating it could affect the viability of Glenrothes town centre.

The controversial proposal to relocate from its current site at the Saltire Retail Park emerged two years ago.

However, it was also thrown out over the potential town centre threat.

The trampoline park, just feet away, closed suddenly in April 2023 but is now preparing to reopen in the Kingdom Centre.

The owners claimed they were told to leave by their landlords, retail park owners Sackville UK Property Select, to make way for Poundstretcher.

It was hoped the move would clear the way for The Range to move into the empty Glenrothes Poundstretcher site.

Glenrothes Poundstretcher plans would cause ‘significant erosion’ of retail park purpose

Poundstretcher submitted fresh plans for the 18,000 sq ft unit in November 2023.

Its planning statement said: “Due to their scale and nature, the proposals are unlikely to be a material threat to the vitality and viability of Glenrothes town centre.”

Poundstretcher added there were no suitable town centre sites available.

And it argued it already operates at the Saltire Centre and merely wants to replace like with like.

However, council planner Brian Forsyth maintains the town centre is the most sustainable location for the proposed development.

He says the Saltire Centre should be used for non-food retail.

And opening in locations that encourage the use of the private car is discouraged.

He adds: “Retaining Poundstretcher in addition to The Range would still result in a significant erosion of the intended focus of the retail park.”