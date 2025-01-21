Glenrothes Poundstretcher move into former trampoline park blocked for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes Poundstretcher move into former trampoline park blocked for second time

It was hoped the move would make way for The Range at the Saltire Retail Park.

By Claire Warrender
The Saltire Centre unit in Glenrothes formerly occupied by Xtreme Trampoline Park
The former Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Poundstretcher’s bid to move into an empty former trampoline park in Glenrothes has been rejected for a second time.

Fife Council turned down the store’s application for the former XTreme Park site, stating it could affect the viability of Glenrothes town centre.

The controversial proposal to relocate from its current site at the Saltire Retail Park emerged two years ago.

The existing Glenrothes Poundstretcher site
Poundstrecher store at the Saltire Retail Park in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

However, it was also thrown out over the potential town centre threat.

The trampoline park, just feet away, closed suddenly in April 2023 but is now preparing to reopen in the Kingdom Centre.

The owners claimed they were told to leave by their landlords, retail park owners Sackville UK Property Select, to make way for Poundstretcher.

It was hoped the move would clear the way for The Range to move into the empty Glenrothes Poundstretcher site.

Glenrothes Poundstretcher plans would cause ‘significant erosion’ of retail park purpose

Poundstretcher submitted fresh plans for the 18,000 sq ft unit in November 2023.

Its planning statement said: “Due to their scale and nature, the proposals are unlikely to be a material threat to the vitality and viability of Glenrothes town centre.”

Poundstretcher added there were no suitable town centre sites available.

And it argued it already operates at the Saltire Centre and merely wants to replace like with like.

However, council planner Brian Forsyth maintains the town centre is the most sustainable location for the proposed development.

He says the Saltire Centre should be used for non-food retail.

And opening in locations that encourage the use of the private car is discouraged.

He adds: “Retaining Poundstretcher in addition to The Range would still result in a significant erosion of the intended focus of the retail park.”

