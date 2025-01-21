LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must start matches the way they’re finishing them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must start matches the way they’re finishing them

The Tangerines were punished for being sluggish out of the traps against Dundee.

Simon Murray's header finds the net. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United have become late surge specialists this season.

That’s a deadly weapon to have in your arsenal – and it requires a high level of fitness from everyone on the pitch, plus shrewd use of substitutions.

Super fit, super switched-on United have managed to take advantage of tiring opponents late in games on multiple occasions this season.

But they don’t tend to start matches with the same level of intensity.

That’s a weakness – and it’s what saw Dundee claim the early initiative in Monday night’s Scottish Cup derby.

The Dark Blues came flying out of the traps at Dens Park and put United straight on the back foot.

They got their goal after only a minute of play, but they didn’t let up and drop deep.

They kept their high-energy approach going for the entire first half and into the early stages of the second.

Trevor Carson saves Vicko Sevelj’s header late in the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Then United did what they do and turned the screw as Dundee’s efforts caught up with them.

Jim Goodwin will have no complaints at all about the way his players grew into the game – by the end it was near-enough one-way traffic heading towards the home team’s goal.

He’ll also be happy with the number of chances they created.

On another night, the Tangerines could have scored three or four. Or even five.

A combination of slack finishing, bad luck and a fantastic performance from Dundee keeper Trevor Carson kept them out

But there were definitely positives to United’s performance – and I think the fans recognised that at full-time, judging by their reaction to the players.

Supporters gave them a proper ovation, despite the result.

Now they have to work on kicking off games the same way they are finishing them.

If they can do that, future ovations will follow victories more often than not.

