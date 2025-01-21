Stunning 5-bedroom villa in ‘exclusive’ Crieff address for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning 5-bedroom villa in ‘exclusive’ Crieff address for sale

The property boasts beautiful views over the town and surrounding countryside.

By Lucy Scarlett
Outside of Crieff home.
The stunning Crieff villa. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties

A stunning five-bedroom villa in an “exclusive” Crieff address has hit the market.

The house sits on the edge of the town centre and has recently undergone a considerable makeover.

The property is on Gwydyr Road – described by the estate agent as an “exclusive address” in the town – and boasts two gated driveways, a large garden and a south-facing veranda.

Over the last 18 months, the home has been remodelled and renovated.

An entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, pantry, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a small WC sit on the ground floor.

Living room.
The living room. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
The veranda. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Kitchen.
The bright kitchen. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Pantry.
A pantry sits just behind the kitchen. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Dining room.
The quaint dining room. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties

The living room opens onto the veranda with breathtaking views over the surrounding area.

Upstairs there is a second lounge and two further bedrooms overlooking the garden.

Each bedroom is of considerable size – perfect for a large family.

Bedroom.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Smaller bedroom.
A smaller bedroom. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Bedroom.
Another spacious bedroom. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Office space.
An upstairs office or bedroom space. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Bathroom.
One of the modern bathrooms. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
View of the garden.
Spectacular views over the garden and countryside. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Patio.
A patio to take in the scenery. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties

The garden features a paved seating area – providing another area to soak up the views – while there is more outdoor space on the lower level, accessed by stairs.

A unique selling point for the villa is the turquoise-painted wooden exterior.

The villa is being marketed by Deborah Johnson Properties for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere, a riverside home has been put up for sale in Perth for £175,000.

Conversation