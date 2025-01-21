Stunning 5-bedroom villa in ‘exclusive’ Crieff address for sale

A stunning five-bedroom villa in an “exclusive” Crieff address has hit the market.

The house sits on the edge of the town centre and has recently undergone a considerable makeover.

The property is on Gwydyr Road – described by the estate agent as an “exclusive address” in the town – and boasts two gated driveways, a large garden and a south-facing veranda.

Over the last 18 months, the home has been remodelled and renovated.

An entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, pantry, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a small WC sit on the ground floor.

The living room opens onto the veranda with breathtaking views over the surrounding area.

Upstairs there is a second lounge and two further bedrooms overlooking the garden.

Each bedroom is of considerable size – perfect for a large family.

The garden features a paved seating area – providing another area to soak up the views – while there is more outdoor space on the lower level, accessed by stairs.

A unique selling point for the villa is the turquoise-painted wooden exterior.

The villa is being marketed by Deborah Johnson Properties for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere, a riverside home has been put up for sale in Perth for £175,000.