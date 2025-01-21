One street: The football fans who make Dundee come alive on derby day

For John Ferguson, a Dundee derby day starts at 7am.

He was born in the city, but the die-hard Dundee FC fan’s family moved to Leeds when he was just 12 years old.

And even though he lost his Dundonian accent, mohawk-sporting fan John never stopped following his beloved Dark Blues.

“My grandad were a Dee, my dad were a Dee, so I’m a Dee,” he says proudly.

“My dad, John Ferguson Sr, used to play for them in the 70s.”

Now, John travels up from Leeds alone for every Dundee derby, which saw him on a train at 7am this week.

What’s so special about a Dundee v Dundee United match, to inspire such dedication?

“It’s a really good atmosphere,” John explains. “All the pubs in Dundee are proper bouncing before a derby game. You can feel it in the city!”

Dundee derby is a family affair for fans

Four generations of Scott Mitchell’s family have been loyal Dundee United fans.

“I was brought up a stone’s throw from Tannadice,” says 62-year-old sales manager Scott.

“My father got me into it, I got my son into it, and now my granddaughters go to the games too. There’s four generations of Mitchells go to every home game.

“You can change your job, change your friends, some people might even change their wife – not me, I’ve been happily married for 42 years! But you never, ever change your football team.”

Scott and his father hold season tickets for Lounge 87, where his 90-year-old dad enjoys the hospitality – with Scott as designated driver.

And though he’s die-hard for The Tangerines, he admits he has plenty of friends and family members who support “the dark side” of the city, Dundee FC.

“It’s intense rivalry for 90 minutes, and then everyone’s going to the same pub to speak about the game.”

Dark Blues v Terrors: the friendliest rivalry?

Case in point are Dens Park food vendors Mia Petrie, 16, and Keris Ellingford, 17.

The teens are happily selling hot pies behind the Bobby Cox stand when they reveal they’re actually part of the Tangerine Army.

“Dundee fans are just so nice!” giggles Mia.

“Not as good as United fans though!” Keris adds hastily, as the pair crack up.

Meanwhile families wave to one another across the pitch, like five-year-old Dundee fan Ace Forsyth, who stands at the railing with mum Jill to spot his orange-clad big brother.

For Ace, the reason for supporting the Dark Blues is simple: “They’re brilliant.”

Mind you, Ace is far from the only young fan at the Monday night event.

On the United side, eight-year-old Joey Kimmet already has a number of fond memories from supporting his beloved team, thanks to his stepdad Rico and mum Beth.

He was the mascot in 2023 at a Partick Thistle game. And Joey reckons he’s cracked the very best way to celebrate a United win: “With Haribos.”

The best part of being a fan? Other fans

And just like that famous Haribo advert, a Dundee derby can turn even grown-ups into big kids.

Dundee programme seller John Wade has been passing out programmes outside the grounds at Dens for more than 20 years.

But he still celebrates a win by “jumping up and down”.

“My dad used to lift me over the turnstile when I was really wee,” recalls John, 58.

The best part about being a Dundee fan, according to John? The fans themselves.

“It’s the people,” he says. “Dundee fans are great people, so friendly. It’s a great community.”

Fans stick by teams no matter what

Badge seller Steve Boreland’s love for Dundee FC is clear, as he trades smiles and makes sales off his board of shiny enamel pins.

“I just love the club,” he says. “I started selling badges in 2009, when the club went into administration. I put money into the club and started doing this.

“I’ve been involved with loads of stuff over the years, heritage projects and all sorts of things.”

And it’s clear United fans are just as devoted.

“You stick with your club, through thick and thin,” says 26-year-old Evie McMahon, who has been attending games with her dad Simon since she was a child.

“We’ve not had it easy as a Dundee United fanbase over the last 10 years, but you stick with them and it makes moments of success even better.

“It can make your day, or ruin your day, and that’s part of it.

“United is the best team!”

Of course, Dundee fans like George Dorward, who has been a supporter since 1961, would tend to disagree.

“Personally speaking, I think the quality football comes through Dundee,” he says. “Though they need to take more of their chances!”

Still, if there’s one thing both sides can agree on, it’s that there’s something special and a little bit magical about a Dundee derby.

“It’s a close-knit thing,” adds George, who is at the game with his grandson Fraser.

“It’s families, it’s coming together – and it’s meeting up in the pub afterwards with friends from both sides.”