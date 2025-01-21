One street: The football fans who make Dundee come alive on derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

One street: The football fans who make Dundee come alive on derby day

We went to Dens Park to meet the Dundee FC and Dundee United fans, to find out what makes supporting a Dundee team on derby day so special.

Roy Wallace, Ian Cosgrove, Leo Muir, Paul Cosgrove and Gary Fitzpatrick enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United's ground, Tannadice Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Roy Wallace, Ian Cosgrove, Leo Muir, Paul Cosgrove and Gary Fitzpatrick enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United's ground, Tannadice Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Kim Cessford, Kenny Smith & Rebecca Baird

For John Ferguson, a Dundee derby day starts at 7am.

He was born in the city, but the die-hard Dundee FC fan’s family moved to Leeds when he was just 12 years old.

And even though he lost his Dundonian accent, mohawk-sporting fan John never stopped following his beloved Dark Blues.

John Ferguson has followed Dundee as his father was a fan and regularly travels up from Leeds to watch the games. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“My grandad were a Dee, my dad were a Dee, so I’m a Dee,” he says proudly.

“My dad, John Ferguson Sr, used to play for them in the 70s.”

Now, John travels up from Leeds alone for every Dundee derby, which saw him on a train at 7am this week.

What’s so special about a Dundee v Dundee United match, to inspire such dedication?

“It’s a really good atmosphere,” John explains. “All the pubs in Dundee are proper bouncing before a derby game. You can feel it in the city!”

Ashley Vannet keeps the pints flowing at Tannadice Park.  Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Michael Barilie, Magnus Latona and Stephen Forbes enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United’s ground, Tannadice Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Lucas Low, Dean Cormack and Bruce Low with Dylan Low and Dean Cormack snr. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Dundee derby is a family affair for fans

Four generations of Scott Mitchell’s family have been loyal Dundee United fans.

“I was brought up a stone’s throw from Tannadice,” says 62-year-old sales manager Scott.

“My father got me into it, I got my son into it, and now my granddaughters go to the games too. There’s four generations of Mitchells go to every home game.

“You can change your job, change your friends, some people might even change their wife – not me, I’ve been happily married for 42 years! But you never, ever change your football team.”

Scott Mitchell and Campbell McInally enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United’s ground, Tannadice Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Scott and his father hold season tickets for Lounge 87, where his 90-year-old dad enjoys the hospitality – with Scott as designated driver.

And though he’s die-hard for The Tangerines, he admits he has plenty of friends and family members who support “the dark side” of the city, Dundee FC.

“It’s intense rivalry for 90 minutes, and then everyone’s going to the same pub to speak about the game.”

Mother and daughter Siobhan and Anne Gilhooly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Robin, Ryan and Cammy Mitchell enjoying some of the hospitality at Tannadice Park prior to the match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Brother and sister Cole Fraser and Lotte Mcanally. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A family night: Robert, Donna, Laylah, Leon, Bradley and Rory Milne enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United’s ground. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Father & son Graham and Andrew Long ready to enjoy the game. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
United fans, Leyana Walker and Dale Kennedy outside Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Father and son Paul and Ryan Bitchard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dark Blues v Terrors: the friendliest rivalry?

Case in point are Dens Park food vendors Mia Petrie, 16, and Keris Ellingford, 17.

The teens are happily selling hot pies behind the Bobby Cox stand when they reveal they’re actually part of the Tangerine Army.

“Dundee fans are just so nice!” giggles Mia.

“Not as good as United fans though!” Keris adds hastily, as the pair crack up.

Keris Ellinggord and Mia Petrie Dundee United fans who work in the catering kiosk at Dens Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Meanwhile families wave to one another across the pitch, like five-year-old Dundee fan Ace Forsyth, who stands at the railing with mum Jill to spot his orange-clad big brother.

Dundee fan, 5 year old Ace Forsyth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

For Ace, the reason for supporting the Dark Blues is simple: “They’re brilliant.”

Mind you, Ace is far from the only young fan at the Monday night event.

On the United side, eight-year-old Joey Kimmet already has a number of fond memories from supporting his beloved team, thanks to his stepdad Rico and mum Beth.

Joey Kimmet got himself a programme ahead of the match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He was the mascot in 2023 at a Partick Thistle game. And Joey reckons he’s cracked the very best way to celebrate a United win: “With Haribos.”

The best part of being a fan? Other fans

And just like that famous Haribo advert, a Dundee derby can turn even grown-ups into big kids.

Dundee programme seller John Wade has been passing out programmes outside the grounds at Dens for more than 20 years.

Programme seller and lifelong Dee fan John Wade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But he still celebrates a win by “jumping up and down”.

“My dad used to lift me over the turnstile when I was really wee,” recalls John, 58.

The best part about being a Dundee fan, according to John? The fans themselves.

“It’s the people,” he says. “Dundee fans are great people, so friendly. It’s a great community.”

Freddie Hatton and Cameron Lennie with the Dundee mascot. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
United fans make their way to the turnstiles. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Fans stick by teams no matter what

Badge seller Steve Boreland’s love for Dundee FC is clear, as he trades smiles and makes sales off his board of shiny enamel pins.

“I just love the club,” he says. “I started selling badges in 2009, when the club went into administration. I put money into the club and started doing this.

“I’ve been involved with loads of stuff over the years, heritage projects and all sorts of things.”

Dundee enamel badge seller Steve Boreland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And it’s clear United fans are just as devoted.

“You stick with your club, through thick and thin,” says 26-year-old Evie McMahon, who has been attending games with her dad Simon since she was a child.

“We’ve not had it easy as a Dundee United fanbase over the last 10 years, but you stick with them and it makes moments of success even better.

“It can make your day, or ruin your day, and that’s part of it.

“United is the best team!”

Simon and Evie McMahon. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Of course, Dundee fans like George Dorward, who has been a supporter since 1961, would tend to disagree.

“Personally speaking, I think the quality football comes through Dundee,” he says. “Though they need to take more of their chances!”

Still, if there’s one thing both sides can agree on, it’s that there’s something special and a little bit magical about a Dundee derby.

“It’s a close-knit thing,” adds George, who is at the game with his grandson Fraser.

“It’s families, it’s coming together – and it’s meeting up in the pub afterwards with friends from both sides.”

George Dorward cheers for Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

More from Football

Dundee's goal-scorer Simon Murray celebrates with provider Fin Robertson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee look ready to smash 115-year Scottish Cup hoodoo - and reborn…
Simon Murray's header finds the net. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must start matches the way they're finishing them
St Johnstone trialist Kris Moore in action for Leeds United's under-23 team.
Leeds United defender Kris Moore starts St Johnstone trial
Dundee players enjoy the final whistle celebrations after beating Dundee United. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
5 talking points as Dundee revel in derby victory
3
New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson shouts instructions during the Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk.
Raith Rovers' remarkable running stats lay bare new boss Barry Robson's demanding game-plan
Dundee United United players cut dejected figures at full-time against Dundee
4 Dundee United talking points: If Scottish football is stuck with VAR – use…
12
Victor Lopez
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Victor Lopez signing timeline as Imari Samuels impact hailed
Tony Docherty celebrates his first derby win as Dundee manager. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty hails Dundee 'redemption' in derby cup heroics as set-piece prep pays dividends
7
Jim Goodwin saw Dundee keeper Trevor Carson keep United at bay at Dens Park. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Jim Goodwin blasts referee over disallowed goal as Dundee United Scottish Cup hopes killed…
3
The Scottish Cup trophy on a platform with the inside of an empty Hampden Park in the background
Dundee and St Johnstone land Championship opponents in Scottish Cup 5th round draw, as…

Conversation