4 Dundee United talking points: If Scottish football is stuck with VAR – use it

Dundee United exited the Scottish Cup fourth round following a 1-0 defeat against city rivals Dundee.

The only goal of the game came with a minute on the clock, as Simon Murray stole a march on Vicko Sevelj to head home a superb Fin Robertson corner-kick.

Ross Graham, Kristijan Trapanovski and Glenn Middleton all came agonisingly close to restoring parity, while Lyall Cameron lashed over the bar when presented with a fine opportunity to put the game to bed.

But ultimately one goal proved enough as the hosts knocked United out of the Scotland’s premier cup competition for the first time since 1956.

Courier Sport analyses United’s night at Dens Park.

A miserable first period

A feature of United’s performances this season has been vastly improved second half displays.

From the moment the team-lines were confirmed, it seemed like United might be looking for more of the same; keep it tight in the first 45 and then switch things up after the break, with the Tangerines’ bench bursting with attacking invention.

Most of their defensive minded players were already on the pitch at the start of the game.

However, the extent to which the visitors were completely dominated would not have been part of the strategy.

The midfield failed to get close to Louis Moult and Sam Dalby, leaving the strike-pair isolated and the Tangerines struggled to break an aggressive press.

With Will Ferry and Ryan Strain pinned back by Dundee’s wingers, there was zero width and left United almost completely reliant on long passes, attempting to win second balls and set-pieces.

Poor, poor stuff.

Yet, for all the Dee completely deserved their lead at the break, Graham will rue two glorious missed opportunities, heading off target from deliveries from Sevelj and Luca Stephenson.

Matthew MacDermid: An objective error

The corner which led to the opening goal probably shouldn’t have been a corner.

It seemed to take a tiny nick off Cameron’s heel. You could just about make it out after the third slow-motion replay.

However, that was not an egregious error; certainly not as egregious as the Tangerines’ total failure to defend the set piece; a rare lax moment by Sevelj, allowing Murray to glance a fine header past Jack Walton.

But referee Matthew MacDermid DID make a bizarre mistake when he blew for a foul as Sevelj was fizzing a low drive past Trevor Carson from the edge of the box, adjudging Declan Gallagher to have pushed Murray.

One of the supposed benefits of VAR is that attacking phases of play can be completed before the official intervenes. That is the case with tight offsides; it is the case from open play.

Even more baffling, is that MacDermid seemed to be doing exactly that. Gallagher’s “foul” on Murray happened a couple of seconds before Sevelj’s shot – yet he only halted the game as the Croatian was winding up.

If Scottish football is going to be lumbered with the expensive, inconsistent, sometimes-erroneous presence of VAR, at least use it when you are supposed to.

Throwing everything at it

For all United were bad in the first half, they were every bit as good in the second.

That should come as no surprise to anyone who has watched the Tangerines regularly. They don’t wilt.

And when the squad reports for their analysis session this week, they will collectively wonder how they didn’t manage to score.

Graham’s two headers; Ferry’s volley saved by Carson; Ruari Paton seeing a shot blocked by Ethan Ingram on the line; Trapanovski rattling the post; Middleton’s 94th-minute shot wide – it was a barrage.

While there were elements of bad luck – just as United have had some good fortune during their various last-minute masterclasses – Dundee should also be credited with a gutsy defensive showing.

So often pilloried for the number of goals they concede, Docherty’s side guarded their box brilliantly and threw bodies in front of everything. When they were breached, Carson was splendid.

As Jim Goodwin noted, “there are ways to lose games”.

That sentiment seemed to be appreciated by the away fans, who largely afforded their defeated side a decent reception.

Out. But not out with a whimper.

Ruari Paton – and a bolstered squad for a mouth-watering finale

Paton’s cameo was a bright one.

He did everything right when Middleton’s superb surge forward and low cross fell to him in the box.

The former Queen’s Park man – who joined on loan from Port Vale earlier in the day – killed the ball before unleashing a shot that was destined for the corner.

All the credit belongs to Ingram, whose block was outstanding. Instinctive, effective defending.

Joined on the bench by fellow new arrival Lewis Fiorini, United’s bench underlined the increased depth they now boast ahead of the run-in. While the day ended in disappointing fashion, it was a productive one on the transfer front.

With the Tangerines flying high in third place in the Premiership and hosting Rangers on Sunday, there is no time to lick their wounds – and no reason a galling defeat will derail a campaign which still holds so much promise.