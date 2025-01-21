Raith Rovers’ remarkable running stats lay bare new boss Barry Robson’s demanding game-plan

Barry Robson’s imprint was clear in Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup triumph over Falkirk.

In just his second game in charge of the Kirkcaldy club, the new manager’s demands on his players were there for all to see in the 2-1 victory.

None more so than in the incredible running statistics released by the Stark’s Park outfit.

With the fourth round tie going to extra-time, the players who lasted the 120 minutes would be anticipated to produce big numbers.

Studies have shown that players are expected to run on average around 10 kilometres over the course of a normal 90 minutes.

Within that, midfielders usually cover the longest distances, followed by wingers, forwards, full-backs and then centre-backs.

But it is an indication of the high-octane game-plan being worked on by Robson that, with an extra half an hour of play, some Rovers players were far in excess of the average statistics.

‘We pressed them really, really well’

Vice-captain Ross Matthews, at the heart of the Raith side, ran a phenomenal 16.18km at the Falkirk Stadium.

Match-winning penalty hero Dylan Easton, who was substituted with cramp in the 114th minute, came next in the figures with a total of 15.1km.

And then came 37-year-old wing-back Lewis Stevenson (14.98km), fellow defender Liam Dick (14.38km) and, just a day short of his 35th birthday, Paul Hanlon at centre-half (14.34km).

According to the club, Raith as a team ran a combined distance of 153 km.

It all speaks to a team that is being asked to deliver an intense pressing game and a high-energy attack.

“We pressed them really, really well,” said Robson after the game. “We probably ran out of legs a little bit in the second-half with the way I wanted to play.

“Then I thought it was just that strength of character and mentality that you need to get through a round.

“I think the running stats you’ll see in our first-half were really, really high – higher than they’ve ever done before.

“We’ve worked on that and they tired a wee bit. But it’s having that mentality to go and keep going and keep going.”

New signing Aiden Marsh was another, like Easton, who had to be replaced. He lasted 84 minutes before suffering cramp in an all-action debut from the on-loan Barnsley striker.

“The players will see how we want to do it,” added Robson. “And how hard it’s going to be and how taxing it is on the body.”