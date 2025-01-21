Raith Rovers’ remarkable running stats lay bare new boss Barry Robson’s demanding game-plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ remarkable running stats lay bare new boss Barry Robson’s demanding game-plan

The Stark's Park side were rewarded with a 2-1 victory over Falkirk to reach the last-16 of the Scottish Cup.

New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson shouts instructions during the Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk.
New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson during the Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson’s imprint was clear in Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup triumph over Falkirk.

In just his second game in charge of the Kirkcaldy club, the new manager’s demands on his players were there for all to see in the 2-1 victory.

None more so than in the incredible running statistics released by the Stark’s Park outfit.

With the fourth round tie going to extra-time, the players who lasted the 120 minutes would be anticipated to produce big numbers.

Ross Matthews clenches his fists and roars in celebration after Raith Rovers' victory over Falkirk.
Ross Matthews (right) put in an incredible shift in Raith Rovers’ victory over Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Studies have shown that players are expected to run on average around 10 kilometres over the course of a normal 90 minutes.

Within that, midfielders usually cover the longest distances, followed by wingers, forwards, full-backs and then centre-backs.

But it is an indication of the high-octane game-plan being worked on by Robson that, with an extra half an hour of play, some Rovers players were far in excess of the average statistics.

‘We pressed them really, really well’

Vice-captain Ross Matthews, at the heart of the Raith side, ran a phenomenal 16.18km  at the Falkirk Stadium.

Match-winning penalty hero Dylan Easton, who was substituted with cramp in the 114th minute, came next in the figures with a total of 15.1km.

And then came 37-year-old wing-back Lewis Stevenson (14.98km), fellow defender Liam Dick (14.38km) and, just a day short of his 35th birthday, Paul Hanlon at centre-half (14.34km).

According to the club, Raith as a team ran a combined distance of 153 km.

It all speaks to a team that is being asked to deliver an intense pressing game and a high-energy attack.

“We pressed them really, really well,” said Robson after the game. “We probably ran out of legs a little bit in the second-half with the way I wanted to play.

“Then I thought it was just that strength of character and mentality that you need to get through a round.

Aiden Marsh pulls his jersey up over his face as he trudges off the pitch at Falkirk.
Aiden Marsh (right) leaves the field after cramp ended his Raith Rovers debut. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“I think the running stats you’ll see in our first-half were really, really high – higher than they’ve ever done before.

“We’ve worked on that and they tired a wee bit. But it’s having that mentality to go and keep going and keep going.”

New signing Aiden Marsh was another, like Easton, who had to be replaced. He lasted 84 minutes before suffering cramp in an all-action debut from the on-loan Barnsley striker.

“The players will see how we want to do it,” added Robson. “And how hard it’s going to be and how taxing it is on the body.”

