Dylan Easton: Barry Robson’s fresh approach and memories of giving new Raith Rovers boss dog’s abuse

Dylan Easton admits new boss Barry Robson will need time to leave his imprint on Raith Rovers.

Robson is the Kirkcaldy club’s third manager of the season and is preparing for just his second match in charge in Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with Falkirk.

His debut ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Ayr United on January 4 before last weekend’s trip to Morton was postponed due to a gas leak at Cappielow.

The hiatus has meant plenty of work on the training pitch for the Stark’s Park squad and their new leader.

But, with differences in approach from predecessors Neill Collins and Ian Murray, Easton has warned against expecting instant success from the former Aberdeen head coach.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone and it has been really enjoyable,” commented Easton. “The new gaffer’s sessions have been good, but probably a little bit different from what we’ve been used to.

“So, it probably takes time and he’s only been in the door a couple of weeks.

“The sessions have been hard – a lot of hard running – but that’s the way he wants to work.

“It’s his philosophy and the style of what he wants to do. He wants to be the hardest-working team in the league.

“That front foot pressing, transition and just being a hard team to play against. That’s what he builds his team around.”

‘A little bit different’

Easton added: “It’s probably a little bit different from Ian Murray and Neill Collins, it’s different styles.

“But that’s something that you adapt to the older you get and it’s something we’re looking forward to.

“The way he wants to work, you can see it takes time.

“I think you’ve seen it with the previous manager, Neill. To start with, the boys had to get used to it; it’s obviously a completely different thing.

“Then he needs to get used to the squad.”

Easton watched Robson during his playing days, with the 46-year-old’s career taking him from Inverness Caley Thistle to Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Aberdeen.

The ex-midfielder worked under the likes of Craig Levein, Gordon Strachan, Tony Mowbray and Derek McInnes at club level before moving into coaching himself at Pittodrie.

“You can look at the managers that he’s worked under, and that he’s been coached by as well,” added Easton. “And he’s obviously managed at a high level.

“I used to watch him when he played for Celtic when I was growing up, which is a bit mental.

“He came in to the club and said that he’ll have more time to sit down with players individually and speak to them.

“If he sits down with me, I’ll tell him that I used to give him dog’s abuse every week!”