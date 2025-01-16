Dylan Easton: Barry Robson’s fresh approach and memories of giving new Raith Rovers boss dog’s abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Easton: Barry Robson’s fresh approach and memories of giving new Raith Rovers boss dog’s abuse

The new Stark's Park manager is preparing for his second game in charge of the Kirkcaldy club.

Raith Rovers favourite Dylan Easton.
Raith Rovers favourite Dylan Easton. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dylan Easton admits new boss Barry Robson will need time to leave his imprint on Raith Rovers.

Robson is the Kirkcaldy club’s third manager of the season and is preparing for just his second match in charge in Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with Falkirk.

His debut ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Ayr United on January 4 before last weekend’s trip to Morton was postponed due to a gas leak at Cappielow.

The hiatus has meant plenty of work on the training pitch for the Stark’s Park squad and their new leader.

But, with differences in approach from predecessors Neill Collins and Ian Murray, Easton has warned against expecting instant success from the former Aberdeen head coach.

New Rovers boss Barry Robson standing in front of a large Raith badge.
Barry Robson was appointed as Raith Rovers’ new manager on December 29. Image: Alan Dalziel.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone and it has been really enjoyable,” commented Easton. “The new gaffer’s sessions have been good, but probably a little bit different from what we’ve been used to.

“So, it probably takes time and he’s only been in the door a couple of weeks.

“The sessions have been hard – a lot of hard running – but that’s the way he wants to work.

“It’s his philosophy and the style of what he wants to do. He wants to be the hardest-working team in the league.

“That front foot pressing, transition and just being a hard team to play against. That’s what he builds his team around.”

‘A little bit different’

Easton added: “It’s probably a little bit different from Ian Murray and Neill Collins, it’s different styles.

“But that’s something that you adapt to the older you get and it’s something we’re looking forward to.

“The way he wants to work, you can see it takes time.

“I think you’ve seen it with the previous manager, Neill. To start with, the boys had to get used to it; it’s obviously a completely different thing.

“Then he needs to get used to the squad.”

New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson shouts instructions from the sidelines.
Barry Robson endured a difficult debut in charge in Raith Rovers’ 3-0 defeat to Ayr United. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Easton watched Robson during his playing days, with the 46-year-old’s career taking him from Inverness Caley Thistle to Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Aberdeen.

The ex-midfielder worked under the likes of Craig Levein, Gordon Strachan, Tony Mowbray and Derek McInnes at club level before moving into coaching himself at Pittodrie.

“You can look at the managers that he’s worked under, and that he’s been coached by as well,” added Easton. “And he’s obviously managed at a high level.

“I used to watch him when he played for Celtic when I was growing up, which is a bit mental.

“He came in to the club and said that he’ll have more time to sit down with players individually and speak to them.

“If he sits down with me, I’ll tell him that I used to give him dog’s abuse every week!”

