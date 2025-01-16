Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth Turkish restaurant and 120 Tay solar panels allowed

The council has laid down rules to protect the neighbours of a new Turkish restaurant in Perth city centre.

Milas was given planning permission to occupy the former Argos on High Street.

The shop shut in 2020 and has been empty since.

The restaurant aims to build on the brand’s success in Dundee, where it has become one of the best-rated eateries on Tripadvisor.

In a planning statement lodged with Perth and Kinross Council, Wilson Paul Architects described the building as an “eyesore” in its current state.

The council gave the go-ahead on condition that outdoor seating is only used between 10am and 10pm.

Deliveries were restricted to 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday, and a noise limit was set for between 7am and 11pm.

120 solar panels to be installed next to River Tay

Planning consent was granted for 120 solar panels to be installed next to the River Tay north of Perth.

Merlin Energy’s scheme will be grouped in two lines on the north side of a weir that is part of the Stormontfield Hydro scheme, on the opposite bank of the Tay to Luncarty.

The panels will be sited on steel poles, with the lowest part of the panel being around 1m off the ground.

There were three objections, including from a resident with concerns over glint and glare, and the scheme’s compatibility with the rural area.

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision statement said: “the site is largely clear of any notable habitats and is little more than vacant shrubland.

“It would be unlikely that there would be any impact on the qualifying interests of the Tay.

“Whilst this is a commercial array, it is nevertheless fairly small and any likely impacts on the environment and residential amenity are not likely to be significant and can be predicted.”

Comrie Croft to have first multi-ability bike trail

Perth and Kinross’s first multi-ability bike trail is to be set up at Comrie Croft.

The business was given planning permission to set up the facility on an agricultural field south-east of the main complex, north of the A85.

The mountain bike trail will be designed to be suitable for several users including adaptive riders (using special bikes for disabled people), learners, prams, walkers and wheelchairs.

The trail will have gentle berms (banked corners), up and down slopes and curves.

Perth and Kinross Council’s supporting statement said: “The proposed trail only uses a small proportion of the existing field.

“The remainder of the filed is proposed partly as a space for agro-forestry and permaculture demonstrations and partly as a seasonal campsite, which is subject to a separate planning application.

“It is stated that the demonstration of agricultural methods in small fields in between the bike trail will add interest, while enhancing landscape and biodiversity value.

“Funding for the trial is to come partly from the Scottish Cycling Facilities fund, which requires completion of the project by April 2025.”

Persimmon granted Kinross traffic lights delay

Persimmon Homes has been given consent to delay the implementation of traffic lights required for a major housing scheme on the northern edge of Kinross.

In January 2021, the developer was given the go-ahead to build 169 homes on a 33-hectare site at Lathro Farm.

Building work is currently taking place on the development, which Persimmon has called Weavers Gate.

Planning permission was granted on condition that traffic lights on the junction of The Muirs and C495 are installed before the 97th home is occupied.

Persimmon has now successfully amended this to be the 120th home.

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision statement said: “Due to ongoing works in Kinross to upgrade the Scottish Gas Networks, it has not been possible for Persimmon Homes to book a slot on the public road network to allow them to install the traffic signals, as per the conditions of the parent consent.

“The works on The Muirs in Kinross are planned to continue for a number of months and, therefore, it will not be possible for Persimmon Homes to undertake works commensurate with the timing of their development.

“As a result, it is, therefore, recommended that a number of additional dwellinghouses are allowed to be built out and occupied on site, as the delay in being able to deliver the junction works is outwith the applicant’s control.”

Two objections were lodged by the public.

These included concerns over road safety due to the delay of the measures.

New Greens coming to Perth as Pizza Hut works set to begin

A new Greens grocery store is set to open as part of the project to bring a Pizza Hut back to Perth.

Fife-based Glenshire Group gained planning permission in April 2024 to turn the former Auto Services car showroom on Crieff Road into a retail unit and hot food takeaway.

The Courier reported that Pizza Hut will occupy the takeaway to become the chain’s first Perth restaurant since its unit in Scott Street closed in January 2019.

Now it has emerged that Greens will open its second Perth branch on the site, having replaced the McColl’s store on Oakbank Road in July 2023.

Glenshire has applied for a building warrant to undertake £50,000 of alterations on the site.

If Perth and Kinross Council gives the go-ahead, work could begin on building the restaurant and shop in the spring.

