Perth to get new Greens grocery store as Pizza Hut work set to start

A new Greens grocery store is set to open as part of the project to bring a Pizza Hut back to Perth.

Fife-based Glenshire Group gained planning permission in April 2024 to turn the former Auto Services car showroom on Crieff Road into a retail unit and hot food takeaway.

The Courier reported that Pizza Hut will occupy the takeaway to become the chain’s first Perth restaurant since its unit in Scott Street closed in January 2019.

Now it has emerged that Greens will open its second Perth branch on the site, having replaced the McColl’s store on Oakbank Road in July 2023.

Glenshire has applied for a building warrant to undertake £50,000 of alterations on the site.

If Perth and Kinross Council gives the go-ahead, work could begin on building the restaurant and shop in the spring.

New Greens and Pizza Hut set to open in Perth

Glendale Group property director Dan Arrandale told The Courier: “As soon as the building warrants come we will commence work.

“We will self-operate Greens, so the Crieff Road site will be fully self-occupied with the Pizza Hut next door.

“We all know there is a big housing expansion on the western approach to Perth.

“The Crieff Road is incredibly busy – there are a lot of traffic movements there.

“So there is a market for a Greens with localised trade.

“We don’t think something like this is available in that locale at the moment.”

He added: “The combination of a Greens and Pizza Hut – we have similar in Kirkcaldy – work incredibly well together.

“There is parking available and that will help us.”

Greens has a partnership with Fisher and Donaldson, whose iconic fudge doughnuts will be sold at the store.

A new Greens is also planned for a landmark building in Scone.