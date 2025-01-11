Perth to get new Greens grocery store as Pizza Hut work set to start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth to get new Greens grocery store as Pizza Hut work set to start

Fisher and Donaldson's iconic fudge doughnuts will be sold at the store.

By Stephen Eighteen
The former Auto Services site.
Work is set to begin on the former Auto Services site. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A new Greens grocery store is set to open as part of the project to bring a Pizza Hut back to Perth.

Fife-based Glenshire Group gained planning permission in April 2024 to turn the former Auto Services car showroom on Crieff Road into a retail unit and hot food takeaway.

The Courier reported that Pizza Hut will occupy the takeaway to become the chain’s first Perth restaurant since its unit in Scott Street closed in January 2019.

Now it has emerged that Greens will open its second Perth branch on the site, having replaced the McColl’s store on Oakbank Road in July 2023.

Glenshire has applied for a building warrant to undertake £50,000 of alterations on the site.

If Perth and Kinross Council gives the go-ahead, work could begin on building the restaurant and shop in the spring.

New Greens and Pizza Hut set to open in Perth

Glendale Group property director Dan Arrandale told The Courier: “As soon as the building warrants come we will commence work.

“We will self-operate Greens, so the Crieff Road site will be fully self-occupied with the Pizza Hut next door.

“We all know there is a big housing expansion on the western approach to Perth.

“The Crieff Road is incredibly busy – there are a lot of traffic movements there.

“So there is a market for a Greens with localised trade.

“We don’t think something like this is available in that locale at the moment.”

Pizza Hut in Perth.
The Pizza Hut on Scott Street in Perth, which shut down in 2019

He added: “The combination of a Greens and Pizza Hut – we have similar in Kirkcaldy – work incredibly well together.

“There is parking available and that will help us.”

Greens has a partnership with Fisher and Donaldson, whose iconic fudge doughnuts will be sold at the store.

A new Greens is also planned for a landmark building in Scone.

