Five people taken to hospital after crash shuts main road near Perth

Five people have been taken to Ninewells Hospital after a four-vehicle crash near a Perthshire village.

Emergency services were called to the A94 Perth to Forfar road, near Balbeggie, shortly before 3.30pm on Friday.

The crash involved a Mercedes Vito V220, an Audi A3, a BMW X3 and a DAF truck.

The 53-year-old male driver of the Audi, the 51-year-old female passenger of the Audi and three male passengers of the Mercedes Vito, aged 28, 52 and 57 were all taken to Ninewells in Dundee.

Their injuries are described by police as serious.

The road was shut following the crash before re-opening around 1.30am on Saturday.

Police appeal

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1892 of 10 January, 2025.