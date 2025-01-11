Five people taken to hospital after crash shuts main road near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five people taken to hospital after crash shuts main road near Perth

Emergency services were called to the A94, near Balbeggie, on Friday afternoon.

By Laura Devlin
The A94 was closed near Balbeggie. Image: Google Street View
Five people have been taken to Ninewells Hospital after a four-vehicle crash near a Perthshire village.

Emergency services were called to the A94 Perth to Forfar road, near Balbeggie, shortly before 3.30pm on Friday.

The crash involved a Mercedes Vito V220, an Audi A3, a BMW X3 and a DAF truck.

The 53-year-old male driver of the Audi, the 51-year-old female passenger of the Audi and three male passengers of the Mercedes Vito, aged 28, 52 and 57 were all taken to Ninewells in Dundee.

Their injuries are described by police as serious.

The road was shut following the crash before re-opening around 1.30am on Saturday.

Police appeal

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1892 of 10 January, 2025.

Conversation