More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Perth Museum libraries protest

Campaigners from across Perthshire gathered outside Perth Museum to demonstrate against cuts to rural libraries

By Morag Lindsay & Steve MacDougall
Jen Newall rallies the Save Our Rural Library campaigners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire library users have staged a show of strength in their fight to protect local branches.

The Save Our Libraries campaign held a mass protest outside Perth Museum on Saturday.

It comes as Culture Perth and Kinross, which runs the £27m attraction, consults on changes to library services across the region.

Locals fear the plan will lead to the closure of valuable community spaces.

The Save Our Rural Libraries campaign was created by groups from Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone, who are all battling to keep their branches open.

Culture Perth and Kinross runs libraries, museums and other cultural services on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

It is seeking to reduce its budget by 12% over the next three years.

Protesters heard from a range of speakers, including local politicians.

Here are some of the best photos from the day.

Lottie (aged 6), Fionn (aged 7) and Arran (aged 7) hoping to save Comrie library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A large crowd of campaigners gather. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Murdo Fraser MSP addresses the crowd. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Small communities need libraries’.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Jen Newall (Emcee for the event) from Comrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Save Our Rural Library campaigners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Claire Smith with Jack (aged 8) and Lilly (aged 8) with mum Stephanie Handa – from Birnam. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Book-lovers unite. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Protestors of all ages join together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A young book-lover joins the protest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Save Our Rural Library campaigners protesting outside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

 

