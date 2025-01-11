Best pictures from Perth Museum libraries protest

Perthshire library users have staged a show of strength in their fight to protect local branches.

The Save Our Libraries campaign held a mass protest outside Perth Museum on Saturday.

It comes as Culture Perth and Kinross, which runs the £27m attraction, consults on changes to library services across the region.

Locals fear the plan will lead to the closure of valuable community spaces.

The Save Our Rural Libraries campaign was created by groups from Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone, who are all battling to keep their branches open.

Culture Perth and Kinross runs libraries, museums and other cultural services on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

It is seeking to reduce its budget by 12% over the next three years.

Protesters heard from a range of speakers, including local politicians.

Here are some of the best photos from the day.