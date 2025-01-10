Library closure campaigners to stage Perth Museum protest

‘Save Our Rural Libraries’ protesters from across Perthshire will stage a noisy demonstration outside Perth Museum on Saturday.

Campaigners say they’re fighting to save local branches from closure as part of cost-cutting plans by Culture Perth and Kinross, the body which runs the £27 million new museum.

Protesters from four of the affected communities – Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone – have banded together under the one ‘Save Our Rural Libraries’ banner.

And they’re urging others to join them, warning “your library could be next”.

Culture Perth and Kinross has been consulting users across the region on alternative ways to provide library services.

These might include click and collect systems, or handing over the running of libraries to local groups.

But opponents say communities can’t afford to lose library buildings, and that doing so would harm vulnerable children and adults.

Sam Eskenazi, from the Scone group, is urging people to lend their support on Saturday.

“We have people coming from all the different communities,” he said.

“There’s even a choir coming from Comrie.

“A number of politicians will be speaking, and groups have been holding events so people can make placards.”

He hopes passers-by will give their backing to the campaign, even if their local library feels secure at present.

“We’re hearing now the hours are being reduced at the AK Bell Library in Perth,” he said.

“This isn’t just about our libraries, it could be yours next.”

Save Our Rural Libraries campaign blasts ‘flawed’ process

Culture Perth and Kinross runs libraries, museums and other cultural services on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

It is seeking to reduce its budget by 12% over the next three years.

And the council tasked it with reviewing the future of its libraries in February 2024.

The charity has been consulting library users on the future for their services.

But the Save Our Rural Libraries campaign says the process has been “deeply flawed”.

It says the survey and meetings that followed only targeted “active borrowers”.

That is adults who had borrowed a physical copy of a book in the past year.

And it says this approach side-lined the many people who use libraries for other reasons.

These might include warm spaces, community IT services, job seeking and other activities.

Culture Perth and Kinross chief Helen Smout warned last November that libraries which escape closure will still face face cuts to opening hours.

She also revealed Perth and Kinross already spends less on libraries than other local authorities.

That’s despite it having the second highest usage rate in Scotland.

Saturday’s protest starts at 11am outside Perth Museum.